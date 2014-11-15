fan of a fan
- SongsTyga Calls On Chris Brown On "Nasty"Tyga and Chris Brown are back at it again. Check out their latest collab, "Nasty." ByAron A.14.8K Views
- Pop CultureTyga & Chris Brown Reunite Just In Time For NYE In Miami"Fan of a Fan" duo Chris Brown and Tyga post reunion photos on Instagram ahead of New Year's Eve in Miami. ByBhaven Moorthy32.8K Views
- MusicChris Brown & Tyga's Collab With Marshmello Is Coming This WeekMarshmello's long-awaited collab with Breezy and Tyga drops this Thursday.ByAron A.3.2K Views
- MusicTyga Teases Upcoming Single With Chris Brown & MarshmelloLooks like we'll be getting new music from the "Fan Of A Fan" collaborators soon.ByAron A.18.0K Views
- MusicChris Brown & Tyga Tease Upcoming CollaborationTyga is ready to drop his new collaboration with Chris Brown.ByAlex Zidel18.6K Views
- Original ContentWho Had The Better Verse: Chris Brown Vs. Tyga ("Fan Of A Fan 2" Edition)This week, we decide to pit good friends and frequent collaborators Tyga and Chris Brown one-on-one for "Fan of a Fan 2" edition.ByCarl Lamarre16.5K Views
- Original ContentCharts Don't Lie: March 8Weekly review of the Hip-Hop and R&B sales/charts.ByRose Lilah14.0K Views
- Original ContentChris Brown & Tyga's 5 Most Memorable CollaborationsIn honor of "Fan Of A Fan 2," we're looking back at Chris Brown & Tyga's best tracks together. ByPatrick Lyons25.5K Views
- NewsStream Chris Brown & Tyga's "Fan Of A Fan: The Album"Listen to Chris Brown and Tyga's "Fan of a Fan" album.ByRose Lilah29.9K Views
- NewsChris Brown On The Breakfast ClubWatch Chris Brown's interview with The Breakfast Club.ByRose Lilah172 Views
- NewsChris Brown & Tyga On Hot 97"Fan of a Fan" rappers hit up Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning.ByRose Lilah205 Views
- NewsRemember MeStream another leak from Chris Brown and Tyga with "Remember Me."ByRose Lilah168 Views
- NewsBitches N MarijuanaChris Brown, Tyga and ScHoolboy Q got plenty of bitches and marijuana.ByRose Lilah237 Views
- NewsChris Brown, Trey Songz & Tyga Discuss Upcoming Tour, "Loyal", "Fan Of A Fan"Chris Brown, Trey Songz and Tyga heading out on the "Between The Sheets" tour in 2015.ByTrevor Smith20.5K Views