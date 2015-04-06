Carl Lamarre
- SportsMeet The Captains Of Ice Cube's BIG3 League: Allen Iverson, Chauncey Billups & MoreTake a look at some of the best highlights from players participating in Ice Cube's BIG3 basketball league. By Carl Lamarre
- Original ContentTop 10 Most Prolific Rapper-Actor Crossovers Of All TimeHotNewHipHop takes a look at some of the most prolific rappers turned actors in Hollywood. By Carl Lamarre
- Original ContentOn "HNDRXX," Future Finally Reveals His Wounds After Ciara TurmoilFuture bares it all, revealing the love he still has for Ciara, as well as all the pain he's left with.By Carl Lamarre
- Original Content9 Empowering Lyrics That Celebrate Black HistoryCelebrate Black History Month with Kendrick Lamar, Nas, J. Cole, & more.By Carl Lamarre
- SportsTop 10 Best NBA Dunk Contests Of All TimeWith NBA All-Star Weekend inching closer, HNHH takes a look at some of the best dunk contests ever. By Carl Lamarre
- Original ContentWho Had The Better Verse: Eminem Vs. Royce Da 5'9"This week, we pit two of the D's finest in Eminem and Royce Da 5'9" for "Who Had The Better Verse." By Carl Lamarre
- Original ContentWho Had The Better Verse: Kanye West Vs. Big SeanWe pit mentor and protege in Kanye West and Big Sean for the return of "Who Had The Better Verse." By Carl Lamarre
- Original ContentWho Had The Better Verse: A$AP Rocky Vs. ScHoolboy QThis week for Who Had The Better Verse, we pit friends and frequent collaborators Schoolboy Q and A$AP Rocky. By Carl Lamarre
- Original ContentWho Had The Better Verse: Young Thug Vs. Rich Homie QuanThis week for Who Had The Better Verse, we pit former(?) best friends and collaborators Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan one-on-one. By Carl Lamarre
- Original ContentWho Had The Better Verse: Gucci Mane Vs. Waka FlockaGucci Mane and Waka Flocka go one-on-one for this week's "Who Had The Better Verse " series. Bricksquad is in the building this week. By Carl Lamarre
- Original ContentWho Had The Better Verse: Chris Brown Vs. Tyga ("Fan Of A Fan 2" Edition)This week, we decide to pit good friends and frequent collaborators Tyga and Chris Brown one-on-one for "Fan of a Fan 2" edition.By Carl Lamarre
- Original ContentWho Had The Better Verse: Wale Vs. Meek MillFor this week's Who Had The Better Verse series, we pit MMG's Wale and Meek one-on-one to see who outperformed the other. By Carl Lamarre
- Original ContentWho Had The Better Verse: Black Hippy (Group Edition)Vote for the man who has the best verse in each of the Black Hippy posse cuts. By Carl Lamarre
- Original ContentWho Had The Better Verse: Wiz Khalifa Vs. Curren$yAfter throwing Fabolous and Lloyd Banks in the Octagon of bars, we veer in a different direction this week and pit frequent collaborators Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y against each other. By Carl Lamarre
- Original ContentWho Had The Better Verse: Fabolous Vs. Lloyd BanksThis week we pit frequent collaborators Lloyd Banks and Fabolous against each other.By Carl Lamarre
- Original ContentWho Had The Better Verse: Jay Z Vs. Kanye WestJay Z and Kanye West are revolutionary artists who are and will always be transcendent in the world of music. Individually, they are untouchable. When they merge together, they're otherworldly. With numerous classic collaborations under their belt, we explore each one and decide who had the better verse. By Carl Lamarre
- Original ContentRanking Fabolous' Friday Freestyles From Worst To BestEvery Friday now belongs to Fabolous. Fabolous is returning to his roots and is dropping freestyle after freestyle every week. Which one outshines the rest? We ranked his Friday Freestyles from worst to best. By Carl Lamarre
- Original ContentRanking Wale's 4 Albums From Worst To BestAfter releasing his fourth album, "The Album About Nothing," Wale has been on the tongue of every fan rap for his great effort. We decided to break down each of his albums and rank them from worst to best. By Carl Lamarre
- Original ContentWho Had The Better Verse: Lil Wayne Vs. DrakeLil Wayne and Drake have solidified themselves as one of hip-hop's premier duo because of their constant and consistent collaborations. We explore their various collaborations and break down who outperformed the other. By Carl Lamarre
- Original ContentTop Five Jhene Aiko FeaturesHere's a look at Jhene Aiko's top five features with some of today's biggest rappers. By Carl Lamarre
- Original ContentWho Had The Better Verse: J. Cole Vs. WaleJ. Cole and Wale have collaborated on numerous occasions. With both rappers packing punchy lyrics, we examine their past collaborative records and explore who outdid the other.By Carl Lamarre