Tyga Reveals Title And Release Date For Solo Comeback Album

The rapper's first album in six years.

Tyga was sneakily one of hip hop's most reliable hitmakers in the 2010s. He dropped a smash single every couple years, and bagged a trio of crossover top ten hits in the process. It's been a long time since Tyga has released a full body of work, however. The rapper hasn't dropped a solo album since Legendary in 2019, which contained "Taste." There were rumors of Tyga working on something, but December 19th yielded proof. The rapper unveiled the album cover, title, and release date for his upcoming album.

Tyga uploaded the artwork for the album on Instagram Thursday morning. It sees the rapper looking into the distance, while two women wait for him in bed. The title supports this lewd aesthetic: Not Suitable for Work, of NSFW. Tyga has always thrived when it comes to making NSFW anthems like "Make It Nasty" or the aforementioned "Taste," so the new branding makes complete sense. Tyga released pre-order links for the album, which is scheduled for release on January 31. This means there'l be a staggering six year gap between Tyga's solo albums.

Tyga's Not Suitable For Work Drops January 31

Tyga had given plenty of indicators of a new album in the last few months. The rapper dropped promo singles like "Bops Goin' Brazy" in 2023 and "Sensei" in 2024. He also hyped up the prospect of music during a recent interview with Rolling Loud. "New album, new album," he revealed, when asked his plans for 2025. "I'm mixing it right now. So, album, tour." Tyga was hesitant to reveal any more info about the album, but he did confirm that he'll have some notable collaborators. "We just got to see, you know?," the rapper remarked. "Working on a few features." The rapper may not have been dropping new solo music, but he has continued to pop up on other people's songs.