Tyga Showcases His Best Talents On "Don't Be Fooled" Two-Pack

Throughout Tyga's career, we have been able to pick up on his strengths and weaknesses. He's not going to blow your mind with his pen. However, he does know how to put together some sticky lines, though. But where he really shines is in the melody and instrumental departments. The ears for those vital factors of any good song are on full display on Tyga's new songs "Don't Be Fooled" and "Mmphh." Both land on a two-pack named after the former and they arrive during a nice little stretch for the California rapper.
For "Don't Be Fooled," Tyga and d.a got that dope create an earworm through an addicting drum pattern and haunting string sections. His flows on the track are perfectly in sync with tempo of the track, making it a catchy listen through and through. Additionally, it's got a braggadocious vibe, as the "Taste" MC reminds everyone to not take him lightly. Then, on "Mmphh," the themes remain the same, but there's a shift in the sounds. A flute enters the fray, and it fits snuggly into the mix. In addition, Tyga's delivery is lively and a little playful. Overall, it sounds like he was having fun in the studio when putting these tracks together.
Don't Be Fooled - Tyga
Quotable Lyrics From "Don't Be Fooled":
I keep it fresh, she admire my effervescence (Ha)
But I can't trust that b****, n****, I learned my lesson (Nah)
Enemies clickin' up, n****s feel threatened (Psh)
These n****s pressed for p**sy, I am not stressin' (Never)
My theme song all about the Benjamins, pepper (Pepper)
Shake that a**, move your cheek to the beat, baby (Baby)