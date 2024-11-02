Tyga Is Bringing "Spooky" Vibes To His Newest Single

The spooky season is sadly officially over, but we have another Halloween-inspired track from Tyga to check out. In fact, the name of the track is "Spooky," and it's his first solo release in a few months. The last time we heard the California rapper on his own was on "Hello B*tch" back in June. In typical fashion, it's another entry into his ever-growing club anthem catalog. It helps that the single sampled "Couldn't Be A Better Playa" by Lil Jon, but it was a pretty decent bop, nonetheless.
After that, Tyga would work with a handful of artists, including rising West Coast contemporary 310babii for "Uh Huh." Then, his pop-crossover collab with Sabrina Claudio, "No Question," would land in July. It stirred up some summer fling rumors, however, that was debunked after pics of them getting cuddly wound up just being for the rollout. After these linkups, Tyga would lend his talents to Tinashe (July 19) and Behani (August 2). All of that brings us to "Spooky," yet another late-night anthem with a more eerie beat and some light references to classic Halloween creatures. The melody and instrumental carry the track, but it's good background music for any future monster mashes.
"Spooky" - Tyga
Quotable Lyrics:
It's a full moon, gotta howl when I'm goin' out (Ooh)
Ice fangs in my mouth and I'm showin' out (Showin' out)
She been on lockdown, now she hoin' out (Hop)
N****s wanna talk tough, then I'm drawn out (Pah)
You bring the Uber out, I bring the Porsche out (Skrrt)
Got the sauce now, you in the background (Ha)