Tyga & 310babii Collide On Bouncy Single "Uh Huh"

Tyga is staying hot as he drops a club-ready track with 310babii, "Uh Huh". This is now the California veteran's third solo release of the year, following "Sensei" and "Hello B*tch" . The latter is taking off, raking in about 2.2 million views on YouTube in two weeks. Part of the reason it is doing so well is the instrumental and the sample that it works in. Lil Jon 's classic "Couldn't Be A Better Playa" is used to great effect, modernizing the eerie beat for the youth. In a similar way to "Hello B*tch", Tyga is putting people on to something or someone many people might not know. 310babii is relatively new to the rap game, with the Inglewood, California native blowing up just last year .

The song to know is "soak city", which has an equally popular alternate all-West Coast version. Tyga makes an appearance, along with Blueface, OHGEESY, and the BlueBucksClan. Subsequently, that seems to be where him and 310 begun to develop some synergy. Now, Tyga has him one of his tracks, that being "Uh Huh". Also like the last single, this one is also ready for the night club atmosphere. Both rappers are extremely braggadocious, as per usual, and the instrumental is also pretty ear-grabbing. The quick piano keys and heavy bass play really nice together. Tyga and 310 do find pockets very quickly and they are able to keep things engaging throughout the short but punchy run time. There is a chance that this track, along with the other two we mentioned, do have some chance of making an album this year. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but if Tyga proceeds in that manner he has a solid record on his hands.