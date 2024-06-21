Tyga & 310babii Collide On Bouncy Single "Uh Huh"

BYZachary Horvath278 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
tyga uh huhtyga uh huh
The "soak city" collaborators are displaying their growing chemistry.

Tyga is staying hot as he drops a club-ready track with 310babii, "Uh Huh". This is now the California veteran's third solo release of the year, following "Sensei" and "Hello B*tch". The latter is taking off, raking in about 2.2 million views on YouTube in two weeks. Part of the reason it is doing so well is the instrumental and the sample that it works in. Lil Jon's classic "Couldn't Be A Better Playa" is used to great effect, modernizing the eerie beat for the youth. In a similar way to "Hello B*tch", Tyga is putting people on to something or someone many people might not know. 310babii is relatively new to the rap game, with the Inglewood, California native blowing up just last year.

The song to know is "soak city", which has an equally popular alternate all-West Coast version. Tyga makes an appearance, along with Blueface, OHGEESY, and the BlueBucksClan. Subsequently, that seems to be where him and 310 begun to develop some synergy. Now, Tyga has him one of his tracks, that being "Uh Huh". Also like the last single, this one is also ready for the night club atmosphere. Both rappers are extremely braggadocious, as per usual, and the instrumental is also pretty ear-grabbing. The quick piano keys and heavy bass play really nice together. Tyga and 310 do find pockets very quickly and they are able to keep things engaging throughout the short but punchy run time. There is a chance that this track, along with the other two we mentioned, do have some chance of making an album this year. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but if Tyga proceeds in that manner he has a solid record on his hands.

Read More: Chance The Rapper Keeps The Comeback Momentum Alive With "Stars Out"

Listen To "Uh Huh" By Tyga & 310babii

Read More: Ice Spice Is Cheeked Up In The Behind The Scenes Photos For "Phat Butt"

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
recommended content
day17-310babiiSongs310babii On The Viral Success Of "Soak City," Being In Highschool Still, And Goals For The New Year6.1K
tyga helloSongsTyga Makes Nods To Classics & Bangers Of Today With "Hello B*tch"4.3K
2023 Bonnaroo Music &amp; Arts FestivalSongsKendrick Lamar's Opening Acts For "The Pop Out" Concert Rumored To Include Steve Lacy, YG, & More10.2K
kalan.frfr everybodySongsKalan.FrFr Embodies West Coast Hip-Hop On "EVERYBODY"1254