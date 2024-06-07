Tyga Makes Nods To Classics & Bangers Of Today With "Hello B*tch"

Tyga makes some slight but perfect updates to bring an old banger to the modern audience.

Tyga had a whirlwind of a week not too long ago. The California rapper and songwriter was learned to be a bystander in a heated brawl at the Cannes Film Festival, one that involved Travis Scott and Southside, as well as Alexander "A.E." Edwards. Things escalated quickly after Scott grabbed the mic from "The After" party host Richie Akiva when him Tyga and A.E. were being shouted onstage together. A.E. tried to calm things down, but Scott went to go grab Southside and that is when it all went down. So, Tyga was never truly in the middle of the battle, but it was a big headline considering him and Scott used to date Kylie Jenner. Even though he was never fazed by any of the events that went down, Tyga is back with his first song since then with "Hello B*tch".

There is a good chance that the nonchalant veteran is working toward a new album. Earlier this year in February, Tyga dropped another solo track, "Sensei". For what it is worth by cover arts have a blue color scheme. Sometimes that is a small sign that an artist is starting some sort of rollout. Time will tell if that happens, but what is there to discuss about "Hello B*tch"? Well, to put it bluntly, it slaps. Tyga brings his usual cool demeanor to the track, and the beat is just as awesome. The piano keys that are interlaced into the instrumental may sound familiar. That is because he samples Lil Jon's classic "Couldn't Be A Better Playa". However, it is also an interpolation of BIA's "WHOLE LOTTA MONEY". Tyga makes it a point to shout out the femcee in the track as well, showing his respect. Definitely give this one a spin.

