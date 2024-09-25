310babii Delivers Another Party Anthem With "That's It"

The Cali youngster might have another one.

310babii might be pretty new to the professional rap game, but he's carving a nice niche for himself already. The California rapper knows how to craft fun party tracks that are sure to get club-goers on the dancefloor. We aren't Nostradamus, but we probably should have saw his abilities to do this sooner because his debut single "soak city (do it)" was an instant hit. Over a year later, the record still ranks amongst the most popular on the Spotify platform with over 167,000,000 streams. Now, 310babii is looking to sprinkle a little bit more of that magic onto his newest track, "that's it".

It's also the latest single for his next project, 310degrees, which is due next Friday, October 4. So far, we have gotten five of the 12 songs, so hopefully this will be the last one to be shared. Other tasters include "pink whitney", "rock your hips" with OHGEESY and BlueBucksClan, it's remix with Saweetie, and "forward back". On "that's it", you are getting a track that was made for the ladies out there looking to get loose. "At this point, the h*es know what to do / Way too many hotties, I don't know who to choose

She heard I got pape', now the b**** tryna freak mе (Ayy) / If she hot and got a wet t*at, she can hit mе". Also like his past tracks, 310babii brings that West Coast bounce and couples it with some bell loops. Give it a try below with the link to the music video.

"That's It" - 310babii

Quotable Lyrics: