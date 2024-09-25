Suge Knight Theorizes Diddy Is Suffering From Drug Withdrawals Behind Bars

Suge Knight says Diddy is going through it in jail.

Suge Knight believes that Diddy is going through drug withdrawals in jail while awaiting trial at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He shared his theory during an interview with Chris Cuomo on his NewsNation show, earlier this week. Over the last year, several lawsuits against the Bad Boy mogul have accused him of using cocaine, although he's denied the allegations.

"Nobody's stepping up [to defend him] for the fact that you know what's going on," Suge began, before saying that regardless, he doesn't expect him to flip. "I don't think nobody is counting him out. I don't think he's going to crawl in a corner and die. He's probably going through a lot of sh*t right now because he probably going through a lot of withdrawals from the drugs. But the industry got him on drugs."

Diddy's Children Attend His Bail Hearing In NYC

Justin Combs (front) and Christian Combs, sons of rapper and music producer Sean "Diddy" Combs, leave federal court for their father's bail hearing in New York on September 18, 2024. Combs will remain imprisoned pending trial on racketeering and sex trafficking charges, after a judge denied his appeal on September 18. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Diddy's former lawyer, Mark Geragos, whose daughter is now on his legal team, told NewsNation afterward that the claims are baseless. "There's no indication in the indictment that any of that is true," Geragos told the outlet. "I don't think Suge has any insight into anything that has happened within the last 10 years, other than the usual conspiracy scuttlebutt."

Suge Knight Speaks On Diddy