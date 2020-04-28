chris cuomo
- TVDeelishis Speaks On Niece's Death In MSU Shooting With Chris Cuomo: WatchThe model emotionally told the news anchor, "this shouldn't have happened to her."By Diya Singhvi
- AnticsKanye West Gets Into Heated Exchange With Chris Cuomo Over Anti-Semitic Remarks"I classify as Jew also"By Lamar Banks
- Pop CultureCNN President Jeff Zucker Resigns Over Consensual Relationship With ColleagueZucker and Allison Gollust's relationship was discovered during an investigation into former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsCNN Fires Chris Cuomo Over Attempt To Aid His Brother, Andrew CuomoChris Cuomo has been fired by CNN.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureChris Cuomo Suspended From CNN Indefinitely For Allegedly Helping Brother AndrewAndrew Cuomo is under investigation over allegations of sexual misconduct and authorities claim Chris helped his brother with the case.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureChris Cuomo Accused Of Sexual Harassment By Former ABC ProducerShelley Ross says the CNN anchor greeted her at a 2005 party by squeezing her behind, in front of her husband.By Nancy Jiang
- TVChris Cuomo On Brother Andrew Cuomo's Scandal: "I Did Urge Him To Resign"Chris Cuomo addressed his brother's resignation due to sexual assault claims during his CNN show.By Joe Abrams
- PoliticsChris Cuomo Says Policing Will Only Change When "White People's Kids Start Getting Killed"Chris Cuomo says policing will only be reformed once "white people's kids start getting killed."By Cole Blake
- PoliticsChris Cuomo Jokes He's "Black On The Inside" While Speaking With Don LemonChris Cuomo came under fire this week for joking that he's "Black on the inside," on CNN.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsIce Cube Pressed By Chris Cuomo About Speaking With Trump AdministrationThe rapper has been taking hits about agreeing to discuss him "Contract With Black America" with Trump's team.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsDonald Trump Poses With Goya Products & Chris Cuomo Loses ItDonald Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump showed their support for Goya after the CEO praised the president.By Erika Marie
- CrimeGeorge Floyd Death: Thomas Lane Lawyer Blames PublicEarl Gray, Thomas Lane's lawyer, made an appearance on CNN last night and spoke on his client's defense and case. By Rose Lilah
- Pop CultureJoe Rogan Guest Tim Pool Explains How Chris Cuomo Faked Having CoronavirusJoe Rogan and Tim Pool travel down the rabbit hole, divulging information about misleading mainstream media news reports in the process.By Rose Lilah