Chris Cuomo Suspects Nothing Will Come Of Diddy Raid, Believes Hip-Hop Is Being Used As A "Boogeyman"

Chris Cuomo is someone who used to be a huge name in the journalism world. However, he was ousted from CNN after allegedly helping his brother amid his sexual harassment allegations. Of course, Andrew Cuomo was the governor of New York, which made things very complicated for the network. Overall, Cuomo has been able to bounce back thanks to his very own show. Furthermore, he continues to be a podcast guest. For instance, Patrick Bet-David of Valuetainment recently had Cuomo on the program.

One of the topics of conversation was none other than Diddy and the recent raids on his home. This is what everyone is talking about these days, and people are looking for answers. However, as Cuomo explained on the podcast, he believes that nothing is actually going to come from this. In fact, he thinks the Feds made some crucial errors here. For Cuomo, this would probably be some sort of RICO case. That said, when you investigate a RICO, you have to go for the little guys, and they didn't do that here.

Chris Cuomo Gives His Take On Diddy

Moreover, Cuomo believes hip-hop is being used as some sort of "boogeyman" here. In his mind, the feds would not be doing all of this to someone like Mark Cuban. For instance, Cuomo took particular issue with Diddy's kids being placed in handcuffs. Ultimately, he thinks this could end very poorly for the Feds, especially if they don't find anything. Either way, Cuomo's take is an interesting one, and it is one that you have to take into consideration given the fact Diddy has not been charged with anything.

Let us know what you think of Chris Cuomo's take on all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you agree with what he is saying here? Do you believe he has the credibility to speak on this right now?

