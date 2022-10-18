Kanye West is still making media rounds to defend his recent anti-Semitic remarks. On Monday, his controversial Drink Champs interview was removed from YouTube after viewers complained about his insensitive comments about George Floyd and his family. The popular podcast’s host, Noreaga, issued a public apology following the “hurtful” interview, sharing “I made a mistake doing the Kanye interview. I feel like I failed my people.”

But the backlash hasn’t stopped Kanye from getting his opinions off. On Tuesday, the DONDA rapper joined anchor Chris Cuomo live on News Nation to defend his controversial comments about Jewish people as well as the status of his mental health. “Here’s my concern for you,” Cuomo began, “when I hear how you talk about your personal life and you get into these looping thoughts, it sounds to me like you are sometimes out of control and that this is something you should deal with.”

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 12: Kanye West and Candace Owens attend the “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold” Premiere Screening on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for DailyWire+)

Before the former CNN host could finish his statement, the 45-year old fashion designer corrected him by stating, “My name is Yè, sir.” West continued, “The way you worded it, when it runs back people are going say, ‘wow, are you making sure you’re behaving.’” Cuomo countered Kanye’s claims, accusing him of trying to “cheapen the point.” However, that didn’t stop Yeezy founder from finishing his thoughts.

On his antiseptic remarks, Kanye shared, “I don’t like the term antisemitic. It’s been a term that’s allowed people, specifically in my industry, to get away with murder—sometimes literally—and get away with robbing and doing bad [to] people. You’re saying it’s antisemitic, but I don’t believe in that term. One thing is, Black people are also Jew. I classify as Jew also, so I actually can’t be a antisemite. So the term is actually not factual.”

Elsewhere in the interview, West went on to accuse the “Jewish underground media mafia” of attacking him, to which Cuomo denied, stating, “there is no Jewish media cabal mafia.” Ye also addressed his spats with Pete Davidson, Trevor Noah, and ex-wife Kim Kardashian in the heated interview. Check it out below.