Kanye West can add his recent Drink Champs interview to his long list of controversial moments. The DONDA rapper continued spewing problematic rhetoric during his sit-down with Nore and DJ EFN, speaking on everything from his relationship with Ivanka Trump, to sharing his thoughts on George Floyd’s traumatizing death.

The interview was so triggering for viewers that YouTube opted to take the video down all together. Just before the decision to remove the interview, Drink Champs host Noreaga called in to the Breakfast Club to clarify his stance on Kanye’s troubling comments. “I support freedom of speech. I support anybody not being censored but I do not support anybody being hurt. I did not realize that the George Floyd statements on my show were so hurtful.”

Noreaga

Famed manager Wack 100 wasn’t to pleased with Nore’s remarks. He took to Instagram to slam the podcaster for backtracking under pressure. “All this ‘apologies to the family.’ Now you all of a sudden anti Ye,” Wack shared in video. “I f*** with you [Nore]. But what you can’t do is act like you wasn’t hearing what you was hearing. We know you didn’t have a problem with it.”

Wack, who has had a tumultuous past with Ye due to him being Ray J’s manager, continued, “You still reaping the benefits of the views. Don’t play off in to the politics, bro. Stand on your square like you always did bro.”

Wack’s comments come on the heels of Nore admitting that he regrets giving Kanye West a platform to make anti-Semitic statements. “As a Black man, I feel like I failed,” he shared on the Breakfast Club. “I sincerely apologize to anybody that was hurt by Kanye’s words, by Kanye’s actions.”

