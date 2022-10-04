Even those closest to Kanye West are denouncing him for his recent actions. Less than 24 hours after turning YZY SZN 9 into a rally for “White Lives Matter,” Ye shred into the CEO of LVMH with egregious claims that he killed Virgil Abloh.

The groundbreaking designer who served as Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Artistic Director died from Cardiac Angiosarcoma, a rare form of cancer.

Ye’s allegations against Bernard Arnault rippled through the social media algorithm. However, some of his closest associates and collaborators are fed up with his antics after his latest post.

Demin Tears designer and Supreme’s Creative Director, Tremaine Emory took a stance against Kanye’s latest rant against Arnault. Emory penned a lengthy Instagram caption, alongside Ye’s post, where he accused the Yeezy founder of “using Virgil’s death.”

The Denim Tears creator explained Ye was aware of Virgil’s cancer diagnosis prior to his death. Even with this knowledge, Ye continuously made disparaging remarks against him, including the group text involving Drake’s green watch.

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 24: Virgil Abloh, Kanye West (R) attends the 1017 ALYX 9SM Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Laurent Viteur/Getty Images)

“I gotta draw the line at you using Virgil’s death in your ‘ye’ is the victim campaign in front your sycophant peanut algorithm gallery,” he began. The commentary led Emory to publicly question why Kanye is referring to Virgil as his best friend.

“This time last year you said Virgil’s designs are a disgrace to the black community infont of all your employees at yeezy -ASK LUCETTE HOLLAND…I GOT ALL THE ‘RECEIPTS’ ( don’t let me get into the things you said about v after his death),” he wrote. Additionally, Emory revealed that Kanye wasn’t actually invited to Virgil’s private funeral held prior to the public service at a museum.

“You knew Virgil had terminal cancer and you rode on him in group chats, at yeezy, interview,” he continued. “YOU ARE SO BROKEN. KEEP VIRGIL NAME OUT YOUR MOUTH…KEEP @gabriellak_j NAME OUT YOUR MOUTH…Your not a victim your just an insecure narcissist that’s dying for validation from the fashion world.”

Peep the post below.