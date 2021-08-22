It appears that Kanye West was referencing Drake and Future's collaboration "Life is Good," in the text message he shared on his Instagram, Saturday, which was sent in a group chat that seems to have included the Toronto rapper.

Kanye says "Where my green watch" and "I want you to make my diamonds do," before the message cuts off. But based on the top sliver of the next line of text that is visible, the final word could be "backflips."



Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

If the case, this would almost certainly be a reference to Drake's lyrics on "Life is Good."

“Virgil got that Patek on my wrist goin' nuts," Drake raps on the track. “Virgil got the Patek on my wrist doin' front flips.”

West's next texts are a picture of Joaquin Phoenix's character in Joker, and the message: "I live for this. I've been fucked with by nerd ass jock n****s like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you."

Earlier in the day, Drake sent direct shots at West with his feature on Trippie Redd's "Betrayal," saying “All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know/ Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go/ Ye ain’t changin’ shit for me, it’s set in stone.”

