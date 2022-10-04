While in the middle of some boiling hot water himself, 45-year-old Kanye West decided that Tuesday (October 4) morning was the perfect time for him to deliver some bombshell allegations about his late best friend and fellow creative, Virgil Abloh’s shocking death at the end of 2021.

In case you missed it, the father of four hosted his YZYSZN9 runway yesterday, for which he donned an incredibly controversial “White Lives Matter” shirt alongside conservative influencer Candace Owens. After seeing the display, friends like Jaden Smith opted to walk out of the presentation, while Boosie BadAzz put Ye on blast over on Twitter.

Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Villepinte, France. (Photo by Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images For Balenciaga)

The “All Of The Lights” artist defended his actions on Instagram early this morning, writing, “EVERYONE KNOWS THAT BLACK LIVES MATTER WAS A SCAM. NOW IT’S OVER. YOU’RE WELCOME.”

As he continues his heated back-and-forth with Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, West has also begun lashing out at Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy’s Chief Executive Officer Bernard Arnault.

“SPANK MY HAND WITH THE RULER(S) I’LL GO SIT IN THE ‘PRINCIPAL(S)’ OFFICE,” he began. “CAN’T WE TALK ABOUT MORE IMPORTANT THINGS? LIKE HOW LATE THE SHOW WAS, OR HOW BERNARD ARNAULT KILLED MY BEST FRIEND.”

The late friend in question is none other than Louis Vuitton’s former menswear designer, Abloh, who lost his life after a private battle with cancer. “EVERYONE’S GOT A RIGHT TO AN OPINION, THERE’S MINE,” his rant ended.

Seeing as the Yeezy founder has spent much of the past few months airing out executives at brands like GAP and Adidas, it’s not entirely surprising to see him channel his anger elsewhere.

“WHEN I SAID WAR, I MEANT WAR,” he wrote in his latest upload – check it out below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.