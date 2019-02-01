instagram rant
- MusicKodak Black Calls Lil Baby & NBA YoungBoy "Gay" For Painting Their Nails, YoungBoy RespondsKodak is not feeling the new trend.ByAlexander Cole17.3K Views
- MusicDrake Hilariously Responds To Kanye West Diss With Iconic 50 Cent MemeDrake doesn't seem too pressed.ByAlexander Cole5.9K Views
- MusicKanye West Goes Scorched Earth On Drake, Adidas, And Many More In Latest Instagram RantKanye went after a lot of people with his latest rant.ByAlexander Cole5.0K Views
- MusicJustin Bieber Reportedly Ends Friendship With Kanye West After His Hailey Bieber RemarksYe's newest antics are making enemies left and right.ByRex Provost25.9K Views
- StreetwearKanye West Accuses LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault Of Killing Virgil AblohThe father of four shared some harrowing allegations about his late friend on Instagram this morning.ByHayley Hynes17.2K Views
- RelationshipsKeyshia Cole Posts & Deletes Message For AB: "Yea I Was Big Trippin... SMH I See It Now"Cole appears to have opened her eyes to the truth of Antonio Brown's ways.ByHayley Hynes60.0K Views
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner Reveals She's Having A Tough Time With Postpartum Struggles Following Her Son's Birth"It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually... It's very hard," the 24-year-old shared.ByHayley Hynes3.1K Views
- LifeRick Ross Wears A Cowboy Hat To Cut Down His Own Trees After Ranting About Crazy Cost On IG"They must've forgot who the f*ck I am," Rick Ross' IG rant from this morning began.ByHayley Hynes4.6K Views
- RelationshipsKanye West Puts Corey Gamble On Blast For Allegedly Kissing Another Woman: "We Outsiiiiide"Gamble has been in a relationship with the Kar-Jenner clan matriarch since 2014.ByHayley Hynes40.8K Views
- RelationshipsKanye West Seemingly Hints That Pete Davidson Was Hired To Date Kim KardashianYe has more to say about Mr. Skete Davidson.ByHayley Hynes11.9K Views
- Pop CultureKanye West's Instagram Antics Continue: "I FEEL KIND OF FREEEEEE"Ye has since arrived at the game along with North, Saint, Tyga, 2 Chainz, and YG.ByHayley Hynes9.8K Views
- RelationshipsKanye West Publicly Alleges He Wasn't Invited To 4-Year-Old Daughter Chicago's Birthday PartyYe claims that he's been in contact with Tristan Thompson to get party details, but the NBA player said he'd have to run it by Khloe Kardashian first.ByHayley Hynes10.3K Views
- Pop CultureAzealia Banks Claims Kanye West Made Teyana Taylor "Cry Her Eyes Out On A Balcony"Azealia also recently said that Ye's music is "useless garbage."ByHayley Hynes61.2K Views
- Pop CultureCardi B Proudly Flexes Her Facial Hair, Says Girls With Mustaches Have "Good P*ssy""Mustache is mustaching."ByHayley Hynes138.1K Views
- MusicSummer Walker Says She's Over Men: "Where The B*tches At?"The songstress hinted that she may be switching teams. ByMadusa S.2.8K Views
- GramFlavor Flav Is Sick Of Lil Boosie Comparisons: "Look What The F*ck You Done Started"The former reality TV show star is completely over the mistaken identity jokes. ByMadusa S.2.8K Views
- MusicBenzino Says To Coi Leray "This Is The Most Disrespectful Sh*t I've Ever Experienced"As the two continue to bicker on social media, Benzino is letting his daughter know she "can never be forgiven." ByMadusa S.8.6K Views
- MusicLil Skies Calls Out Fans For Not Respecting His Artistic GrowthThe rapper is calling out fans who refuse to let artists experiment. ByMadusa S.2.6K Views
- GramRich The Kid Posts Scathing Message: "The Industry Is Full Of Bloodsucking Mothaf*ckas"The rapper shared a shady message in his Instagram stories. ByMadusa S.1.8K Views
- NumbersCardi B's Coronavirus Remix Headed For Billboard Charts DebutYou know you're poppin' when vocals from an IG rant gets remixed and then heads for the Billboard chart.ByAron A.5.7K Views
- MusicSnoop Dogg Is Utterly Fed Up With The #BottleCapChallenge"I'm sick of this fuckin' bottle shit."ByAron A.3.1K Views
- MusicDesiigner Calls Kanye West "Crazy" While Claiming He Revived G.O.O.D MusicDesiigner believes Kanye is more "crazy" than genius.ByAron A.19.5K Views