Justin Bieber Fans Are Still Worried About Him After Shady Instagram Rant

Crashing out is never a pretty thing to see on social media, but a lot of people are perhaps too quick to attribute that rash attitude to Justin Bieber. A lot of fans expressed concern for him due to his recent Instagram rants, Live sessions, and online statements, although none of those developments really explain or clarify what exactly is on his mind. As such, many folks crafted theories around the Canadian superstar, presuming he's mad over his ex Selena Gomez being with Benny Blanco or facing more mental health and physical health issues. However, this is just a speculative conclusion.

At the end of the day, Justin Bieber's recent posts and expressions are too vague to really draw concrete conclusions over. "I really tried to play nicey nicey," he most recently posted. This also comes amid rumors that Justin and Hailey Bieber unfollowed each other, although there are allegedly explanations why in these cases. Still, Hailey recently seemed to unfollow him, so fans have a lot of material to speculate over. Also, it's important to note the couple previously denied the accusations against them from fans and other presumptions about their feelings, dynamics, and relationships with others and themselves.

Justin Bieber & Usher

Still, Justin Bieber has people in his corner no matter what, so hopefully he feels supported right now in a way that could get him on a less chaotic track. He recently hit the gym with none other than Gunna, which was a crossover that many fans might not have expected to witness. But they're both huge stars these days, so it checks out just fine. Also, Biebs has always been a big rap fan.

Fortunately, other Justin Bieber narratives such as his alleged connection to the Diddy scandal through his Usher mentorship seem to have diminished a lot in recent months. That was another gossip train, and folks would rather focus on more firm and relevant aspects of that case. So no matter what he's really ranting about, take online conclusions with a grain of salt. The discourse is probably adding more fuel to this fire to begin with.