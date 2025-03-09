Justin Bieber Alludes To Invasion Of Privacy In Cryptic Message Amid Concerns Of Alleged Health Issues

Justin Bieber appears to be sending a message about self-worth and boundaries, making it clear he owes nothing to anyone. In a cryptic Instagram Story posted Saturday morning, the singer shared a simple text on a white background, seemingly addressing ongoing speculation about his health. "Nothing is owed to us. And we don't owe anyone anything," he wrote, adding, "Nobody has anything to prove today."

While he didn’t specify what prompted the statement, it arrives amid a wave of rumors surrounding his personal life. Recently, speculation about his well-being intensified, with some questioning his physical and mental health. The frenzy escalated after paparazzi photos showed Bieber looking fatigued in public, sparking concerns about a possible relapse.

Justin Bieber Family Issues

Bieber and his wife, Hailey, swiftly denied the accusations. Through a representative, they dismissed claims of drug use as “completely false” and condemned the ongoing speculation. They called the persistent narratives "exhausting and pitiful," criticizing the public’s obsession with pushing “negative, salacious, and harmful” stories. Sources close to Bieber insist his tired appearance has nothing to do with substance abuse. Instead, they attribute it to his focus on creating new music while adjusting to life as a new father to his son, Jack. Despite their efforts to shut down the rumors, the speculation hasn’t entirely faded. Bieber’s latest post suggests he remains unfazed, reminding the world that he controls his own narrative.