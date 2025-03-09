Justin Bieber Alludes To Invasion Of Privacy In Cryptic Message Amid Concerns Of Alleged Health Issues

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 1.7K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs
Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Recording artist Justin Bieber watches play during the third quarter of Super Bowl LVIII between Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
It has been four years since Justin Bieber released new music. Fans have become worried about him following several fan encounters.

Justin Bieber appears to be sending a message about self-worth and boundaries, making it clear he owes nothing to anyone. In a cryptic Instagram Story posted Saturday morning, the singer shared a simple text on a white background, seemingly addressing ongoing speculation about his health. "Nothing is owed to us. And we don't owe anyone anything," he wrote, adding, "Nobody has anything to prove today."

While he didn’t specify what prompted the statement, it arrives amid a wave of rumors surrounding his personal life. Recently, speculation about his well-being intensified, with some questioning his physical and mental health. The frenzy escalated after paparazzi photos showed Bieber looking fatigued in public, sparking concerns about a possible relapse.

More: Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins Celebrates 30th Anniversary In Music With Heartfelt Message

Justin Bieber Family Issues

Bieber and his wife, Hailey, swiftly denied the accusations. Through a representative, they dismissed claims of drug use as “completely false” and condemned the ongoing speculation. They called the persistent narratives "exhausting and pitiful," criticizing the public’s obsession with pushing “negative, salacious, and harmful” stories. Sources close to Bieber insist his tired appearance has nothing to do with substance abuse. Instead, they attribute it to his focus on creating new music while adjusting to life as a new father to his son, Jack. Despite their efforts to shut down the rumors, the speculation hasn’t entirely faded. Bieber’s latest post suggests he remains unfazed, reminding the world that he controls his own narrative.

Justin Bieber’s last studio album, Justice, was released on March 19, 2021, marking a return to his signature blend of pop, R&B, and electronic influences. The album showcased a more mature and introspective Bieber, exploring themes of love, redemption, and resilience.Lyrically, the project was deeply personal, with songs dedicated to his wife, Hailey Bieber, and reflections on his struggles with fame and mental health. Critics praised the album’s polished sound, though some found its social justice messaging inconsistent. Despite mixed reviews, Justice reaffirmed Bieber’s staying power in the industry, earning Grammy nominations and further cementing his musical legacy.

More: Justin Bieber Unfollows His Wife Hailey On Instagram But Has An Explanation

[via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
News Blackbear Gets Tinashe For Their New Banger "Up In This" 8.8K
Celebrity Sightings In New York - January 25, 2023 Relationships Justin Bieber Supports Hailey Bieber Amid Drama With His Ex, Selena Gomez: "LUV U BABY" 2.6K
Premiere Of YouTube Original's "Justin Bieber: Seasons" - Red Carpet Relationships Justin Bieber Unfollows His Wife Hailey On Instagram But Has An Explanation 2.6K
Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images Relationships Justin Bieber Didn't Speak To Wife Hailey After "Immature & Stupid" Incident 15.6K