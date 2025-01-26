Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins Celebrates 30th Anniversary In Music With Heartfelt Message

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 913 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Los Angeles GRAMMY Nominee Celebration - LA Chapter
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 17: 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards nominee Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins attends Los Angeles GRAMMY Nominee Celebration - LA Chapter on January 17, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/WireImage for NARAS)
Happy 30th Anniversary to legendary producer of Brandy, Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber, & more.

Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, the Grammy-winning producer and songwriter, marks 30 years of extraordinary contributions to the music industry. Known for reshaping the sounds of Pop, R&B, and Gospel, Jerkins has become a cornerstone of modern music. He influenced generations with his innovative vision and unmatched artistry. Reflecting on this monumental milestone, Jerkins shared his gratitude for the journey and the people who helped shape it.

“When I began this journey 30 years ago, I could never have imagined the profound impact music would have—not just on my life, but on so many others,” he said. “I’m deeply thankful to every artist, writer, and collaborator who entrusted me to bring their visions to life. This celebration is about honoring the past and embracing the future.” Quoting Jeremiah 29:11, he added, “‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’”

Read more: Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins' Alienz Alive & DJ Five Vemons Hosted Rolling Loud's 1st Christian Rap Set Featuring Jon Keith, GAWVI, & Alex Jean

Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins' Career Turns 30

Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, a testament to his unparalleled contributions to music. He became a global sensation in the early 90s. He crafted chart-topping hits for legends like Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, Brandy, Justin Bieber, SZA, and Sam Smith. Jerkins has over 500 million records sold worldwide and multiple Grammy Awards. His signature sound has left an indelible mark on the industry.

As Jerkins celebrates three decades of innovation and influence, his career remains a testament to resilience, creativity, and faith. From crafting timeless hits to launching a new era of meaningful music, Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins proves his legacy is only just beginning. Continuing to expand his legacy, Jerkins founded Alienz Alive, an independent, faith-based label, in 2022. Driven by the transformative power of faith, the label empowers artists dedicated to living renewed lives in Christ.

Read more: Sevyn Streeter & Justine Sky Cover "The Boy Is Mine" In Darkchild Tribute

[Via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Los Angeles GRAMMY Nominee Celebration - LA Chapter Music Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins' Alienz Alive & DJ Five Vemons Hosted Rolling Loud's 1st Christian Rap Set Featuring Jon Keith, GAWVI, & Alex Jean 1194
Gary Gershoff/WireImage, Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic Music Sevyn Streeter & Justine Sky Cover "The Boy Is Mine" In Darkchild Tribute 2.3K
The Weeknd | After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Sao Paulo Music Playboi Carti Previews New "I AM MUSIC" Tracks To Close Rolling Loud: Miami 10 2.9K
News Xscape 126