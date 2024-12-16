Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins' Alienz Alive & DJ Five Vemons Hosted Rolling Loud's 1st Christian Rap Set Featuring Jon Keith, GAWVI, & Alex Jean

With DJ Five Venoms. onthe 1s and 2s, Darkchild injects Rolling Loud with faith to showcase his Alienz Alive imprint.

Rolling Loud’s 10th-anniversary festival hosted its first-ever Christian Hip-Hop set with DJ Five Venoms, legendary producer Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, and his Alienz Alive roster at the helm. On Sunday afternoon (Dec. 15), the 30-minute set, known as "Chosen Journey," delivered an unforgettable moment by Jerkins and his roster of emerging stars to an unexpected Miami audience. The set featured Caleb Gordon, Hulvey, and nobigdyl.

"This project has been guided by God's hand," said Darkchild. The set introduced a new era of faith and hip-hop on one of the biggest platforms in today's live entertainment. Alienz Alive and Atlanta's Trendsetter Sense inspired the set. Darkchild and Sense were introduced by Bryan Michael-Cox, a mutual friend. After that, DJ Five Venoms became involved in preparations. DJ Five Venom's manager Troy Gunn proposed a collaboration with Trendsetter Sense's Chosen Journey brand to create the first Christian Hip Hop set.

Alienz Alive is a label driven by faith. The mission is to create music that uplifts and elevates the artist. It's a movement. Acknowleding the project's significance, Jen promptly informed Darkchild, who quickly called Sense. Rodney enthusiastically embraced the vision and partnered with Sense, DJ Five Venoms, and Gunn to curate the live experience. Rolling Loud approved the collaboration. The set hopes to be the beginning of future opportunities for the artists and genre. Christian hip-hop has a well-known history of breaking down barriers. The first Christian hip-hop set was a part of JT's tearful performance and Kodak Black's awkward performance in Miami.