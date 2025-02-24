Miles Minnick & Jon Keith Makes Us Take A "Look" At The Bay Area With Spiritual Anthem

Having created buzz with his track "HIM," Bay Area native Miles Minnick gears up to team up with San Diego's Jon Keith for a brand new release called "LOOK." The song is produced by the talented duo of Jon and Enzo Gran. It captures the duo's unique blend of catchy melody and infectious energy. It is labeled a new "West Coast Anthem."

"LOOK" is a smooth rap anthem reflecting on the countless ways God shower blessings on those He loves. The song delivers hard-hitting 808s with irresistibly catchy hook. The track designed to get listeners singing and dancing immediately. It gives fans a thrilling sneak peek into what they can anticipate from their upcoming WEST INDIES project. Miles Minnick shares his enthusiasm, saying, “‘LOOK’ is definitely one of our favorites from the album. It has that 'stank face' vibe—feel-good yet filled with depth and meaning. It’s the perfect soundtrack to kick off Super Bowl season with a West Coast flair!”

Jon Keith feels encouraged by the song's excitement. He said, “I hope ‘LOOK’ encourages people to focus on the goodness of God and the faithfulness of His promises throughout time. And I want everyone to enjoy it as much as Miles and I did while creating it.”

"Look" - Miles Minnick & Jon Keith

Quotable Lyrics: