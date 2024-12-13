Owen Wilson & Matt Rife To Star In Comedy Film About Rolling Loud Festival

Hollywood's got some kooky ideas sometimes...

Hip-hop festival Rolling Loud is apparently making its way to the big screen, as Deadline reports that Owen Wilson and Matt Rife will star in a film (simply titled Rolling Loud) about a father and son attending the shindig in Miami. RL is actually celebrating its tenth year in 2024, led by a Playboi Carti performance that fans are pretty skeptical about. Apparently, production for the flick will begin this weekend for the extravaganza's Florida iteration, and American High's Jeremy Garelick wrote and directed this film. The movie is reportedly based on a true story of a stern and strict father (Wilson) sneaking his 13-year-old son into the world's largest rap festival alongside a volatile colleague (Rife) and a festival worker.

Furthermore, this Rolling Loud film boasts production from none other than Live Nation Productions (a division of Live Nation Entertainment) and will take advantage of the festival's tenth anniversary to set the stage. Garelick and Will Phelps will produce for American High, and Stella Bulochnikov will produce for Pat Solitano Productions and Jolene. Apart from the cast (so far) of Owen Wilson and Matt Rife, other crew members include executive producers Ryan Kroft (Live Nation), Pasquale Rotella, Matt Zingler, and Tariq Cherif (Rolling Loud, Rife, Christina Shams).

Owen Wilson & Matt Rife Will Attend Rolling Loud Very Soon

As for Rolling Loud's distribution, UTA Independent Film Group will handle worldwide rights and plans for a 2025 release. We'll see what Owen Wilson and company cook up with this movie, which should make for a pretty fun romp or at least a curious film. After all, festival attendees are probably curious to see if they see their experiences reflected on the silver screen. Performers move many commitments around to make an RL slot, so the crew has big shoes to fill and a huge journey to capture.

Meanwhile, Rolling Loud often boasts a pretty rowdy clientele, so production on location should yield some very interesting and notable perspectives. Maybe this film will turn out to be another Hollywood flop or Owen Wilson and company actually pull something special together. In either case, we're very interested to see how this shapes up.

[via]

