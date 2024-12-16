Sexyy Red Reacts To Owen Wilson Looking Shocked At Her Rolling Loud Performance

If only there was some sort of trademark exclamation from the actor that would communicate his amazement...

Sexyy Red has left many mouths agape since her rise to superstardom, but perhaps none have been funnier than Owen Wilson's at Rolling Loud Miami's tenth anniversary iteration this past weekend. Moreover, a clip went viral on social media of him staring at the screen projecting her during her performance, looking like he was frozen in time. It's a hilarious video, and one that the St. Louis femcee couldn't help but laugh at, too. "Dats my baby Owen [two kissing cats emojis]," she quote-tweeted the visual. It seems like Sexyy had a great time at the festival, running through her established bangers and through newer hits such as her Tyler, The Creator, GloRilla, and Lil Wayne collab "Sticky" off of Tyler's CHROMAKOPIA.

But Sexyy Red wasn't the only one who had a ball at Rolling Loud Miami, as Owen Wilson was up to a lot. He will star in an upcoming comedy film about the festival alongside Matt Rife, which is why he was there over the weekend to shoot some stuff and take in the vibes. An actor always does their research!

Sexyy Red Shouts Out Owen Wilson

Not only that, but he even got onstage with Travis Scott to prelude "FE!N" and see that sea of moshpit enthusiasts from a bird's eye view. Well, a bird on a huge stage, anyway. As for Sexyy Red, 2024 was a pretty solid follow-up year to her breakout 2023, including a new project, plenty of collabs, big singles, and much more. Everybody who called this some simple 15 minutes of fame could not have been more wrong, and it's clear that she can still rock a crowd with ease. It's got us looking forward to 2025, and hopefully a more pronounced and exciting artistic redirection that still keeps the roots healthy.

Meanwhile, Owen Wilson might want to stray away from Sexyy Red if he's looking for relationship advice. She and Summer Walker recently caught some flack for advising a fan to stay with a partner even though they cheated on her twice. Jokes aside, it's always a treat to see pop culture crossovers that would never, ever appear on a Bingo card.