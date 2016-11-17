owen wilson
- Pop CultureOwen Wilson Net Worth 2023: What Is The Actor Worth?Dallas to Hollywood's A-list. Dive into the journey of this comedic genius, scriptwriter, and humanitarian.By Jake Skudder
- MoviesOwen Wilson Emulates Bob Ross in New Trailer For "Paint"Owen Wilson channels his inner Bob Ross to play Carl Nargle in new comedy. By Emily Burr
- Pop Culture"Wedding Crashers" Sequel Officially Has A Script, One Step Closer To Reality: Report"Wedding Crashers 2" has a script written, and assuming it gets green-lit, the film will reportedly start production in August.By Bianca Alvarado
- Music"Loki" First Reactions Are PromisingEarly reviews for the first two episodes of Marvel's "Loki" bode well for the God Of Mischief's big small-screen debut. By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureWill Ferrell & Rachel McAdams Tease "Wedding Crashers" SequelFerrell says the sequel is "being written." By Noah John
- Pop CultureOwen Wilson Pays $25K A Month In Child Support For Daughter He's Never MetMaybe in the future he'll come around.By Arielle London
- MoviesJennifer Lopez Kicks Off Production For Romantic Comedy "Marry Me" Starring Owen WilsonAnother JLo film is on the way. By Chantilly Post
- MusicCardi B's Weirdo Sounds Find A Home In Star Wars EditCardi B's unique personality is fodder for memes.By Devin Ch
- Movies"Wedding Crashers 2" Reportedly In The WorksDuring an interview on "The Today Show," Isla Fisher reveals "Wedding Crashers 2" is going to happen.By hnhh