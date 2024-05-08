ASAP Rocky Buys A Chain of His Own Rolling Loud Outfit

Last year, ASAP Rocky took to the stage for Rolling Loud Miami and delivered a pretty memorable performance. In addition to him unpacking plenty of fan-favorite songs even amidst cries for new music, he also debuted a pretty memorable fit during the performance. But the fit he wore didn't just live on in the minds of fans in attendance and watching at home, he also seems to like it quite a bit himself. That's why he just dropped a bag on a new accessory commemorating the performance.

Celebrity jeweler Alex Moss took to Instagram to share a video of the newest chain Rocky purchased. It's a BAPE-inspired piece that used impressive detail to recreate his outfit with jewels. The video he shared featured up close videos of the chain contrasted by videos of Rocky's actual outfit during the performance. In the caption he teases Rocky's new album DON'T BE DUMB which Rihanna claimed the rapper is still hard at work on. In the comments, fans continue to crack jokes about the lack of material the "Sundress" rapper has dropped in recent years. Check out the new chain he ordered below.

ASAP Rocky's New Chain Of His Rolling Loud Fit

The most recent tease of Rocky's new album came during a pop-up he threw over the weekend. It was in collaboration with Puma and while plenty of headlines went to Rihanna debuting new hair during the same event. Last month, Rihanna gave one of the most obvious signals that Rocky's new music could be on the way soon. She was willing to reveal that he's working hard on and new album and is even collaborating with her on her new album. Both musicians have been teasing new releases for years now.

What do you think of ASAP Rocky's new chain inspired by his outfit at Rolling Loud last year? Do you think his new album DON'T BE DUMB will actually drop at some point this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

