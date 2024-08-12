Rolling Loud Unveils Star-Studded 10th Anniversary Festival Lineup

The superstars will be out in full force this December.

Rolling Loud will return to its hometown of Miami in December for its 10th anniversary. From December 13-15, the festival returns to Hard Rock Stadium with a lineup headlined by regular performers at the festival, Future, Playboi Carti, and Travis Scott. Future last headlined Rolling Loud in California after Lil Uzi Vert dropped out, while Scott and Carti both headlined last year’s Miami edition. Scott has been performing at the festival since the beginning. He even did shows promoted by the creators of Rolling Loud in 2013, before the hip-hop celebration even got its name.

In addition to the headliners, returning festival favorites include Metro Boomin, Bryson Tiller, Curren$y, BigXThaPlug, Denzel Curry, Destroy Lonely, Don Toliver, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, Maxo Kream, Polo G, Rick Ross, Sexyy Red, and Young Nudy. Some of hip-hop’s hottest up-and-comers will also appear, including Babytron, Bossman Dlow, Cash Cobain, Fridayy, Karrahbooo, Lay Bankz, Rob49, Veeze, and more. Country/rap artist Shaboozey also makes his Rolling Loud debut in December, the culmination of a star-making year for the "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" singer.

Rolling Loud Returns To Miami For 10th Anniversary Shows

Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif promoted the first Rolling Loud festival in 2015. Prior to that, they held other festivals and parties that featured lesser-known talents, including the aforementioned Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar. Since then, the festival has turned into a celebration of contemporary hip-hop. Some of the biggest artists in the genre continue to headline the event. However, it has not completely lost its spirit as a platform for young artists. Many of the rappers on the 2024 Rolling Loud program will be performing in front of a large crowd for the first time in their careers.