Rolling Loud Unveils 2024 European Lineup And It's Absolutely Stacked

Rolling Loud has become a festival institution despite being around for less than a decade. The event has put together consistently exciting lineups since it launched in 2015, and this year is only upping the ante. Rolling Loud is expanding to Europe, with the first ever European event set to take place in Ebreichsdorf, Austria. The production value and pedigree are to be expected, but the element that has most fans eager to buy tickets is the star-studded lineup. The fest is definitely opening with a bang.

The festival, which runs July 5-7, 2024, will be headlined by hip-hop superstars Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj and Playboi Carti. It doesn't get bigger than these three, each of whom have had experience on a Rolling Loud stage previously. Scott, Minaj and Carti all performed at the California fest in 2023. Scott made his return to U.S. festivals on this Hollywood Park stage, following the tragic Astroworld incident, but only performed for a half hour due to technical difficulties. Playboi Carti, meanwhile, is a festival veteran. The "Magnolia" rapper has brought down the house repeatedly at Rolling Loud events in Miami, New York and Portugal.

The European Fest Will Be Headlined By Travis Scott

Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif, the co-founders of Rolling Loud, issued a statement following the European announcement. "We couldn’t be more excited to return to Europe," they wrote. "We’ve been blown away by the passion of the fans at our European shows, and we know our first show in Austria is going to keep the energy going."

The rest of the Rolling Loud Europe lineup is a veritable who's who of hip-hop talent. Gunna, Ice Spice and Don Toliver are slated to perform, as well Ski Mask The Slump God and Offset. Other big names include Lil Tjay, Unknown, Flo Milli, BabyTron and Playboi Carti signee Destroy Lonely. Sexxy Red has become a massive pop star in the last year, which will make her appearance one of the most attended.

Red performed at the aforementioned Rolling Loud California, but she caught heat for her live singing online. The "SkeeYee" rapper will get another chance to prove herself as an elite performer before the Vienna audience. Tickets for Rolling Loud Europe will go up for sale April 12 at noon CET.

