Travis Scott Astroworld Lawsuits Continue To Roll In After 2nd Anniversary Of Festival Tragedy

When he first began his annual Astroworld Festival, Travis Scott definitely aspired to make it something his fans wouldn't forget. With each passing year, the event grew substantially, though 2021 was unfortunately when it all fell apart. In November of that year, 10 attendees (aged 9 to 27) lost their lives in a massive crowd crush. Their official cause of death was declared as "compression asphyxia," which has been compared to being crushed by a car. Scott was hit with several lawsuits as a result of the fatal chaos, and while many of those have since been settled, on Monday (November 6), another legal case against La Flame came to light.

As The Blast reports, Ceremony of Roses is taking legal action against the father of two for "substantial financial harm" caused by the Astroworld Fest. The company previously provided Scott and Co. with carnival games and other amusements for the deadly event. According to them, the "SKELETONS" artist is responsible for the lack of safety measures implemented. When all was said and done, Ceremony of Roses claims they were left with no feasible way to recoup $700K worth of out-of-pocket expenses.

November 2023 Marks Two Years Since Travis Scott's Deadly Astroworld Festival

"At the very minimum, Defendants owed COR a duty to exercise ordinary care in maintaining a safe and secure environment for COR’s business activities and Festival attendees," the newly filed lawsuit, which also names Live Nation, declared. "Defendants negligently and willfully breached this duty in numerous respects." Currently, Ceremony of Roses is seeking an unspecified amount in damages from Scott.

November 5 was a traumatic day to relive for anyone who was at Travis Scott's Houston festival in 2021. As the lives of those who succumbed to their injuries from the crowd crush are mourned by their loved ones, La Flame has been focusing on moving past the incident while on his Circus Maximus Tour. While taking over SoFi Stadium this past weekend, Trav brought out his firstborn, Stormi Webster, to perform "MAFIA" with him. Catch that adorable moment at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

