Rolling Loud Is Headed To Austria In 2024

Rolling Loud is easily one of the biggest festivals in all of hip-hop. Overall, there have been some great moments over the years, and there will continue to be for years to come. The festival is 10 years old next year, and they are looking to do something truly special. Of course, the festival has expanded significantly over the past few years. It started out in Miami and then went over to California, New York, Toronto, and even overseas. In 2024, the entire Rolling Loud brand is looking to up the ante, and today, they made a huge announcement.

Next summer, the festival is going to Vienna, Austria for Rolling Loud Europe. This is going to be the only Rolling Loud to take place in Europe next year. The days for the festival are July 5th to 7th. Meanwhile, pre-sale for the tickets will begin on December 13th. Furthermore, more tickets will go on sale here, as of December 15th. Austria is a beautiful country, and this will make for a unique backdrop for the festival. Only time will tell what the lineup will be for this celebration of contemporary hip-hop.

Rolling Loud Is Going Somewhere New

Image via Rolling Loud

“We couldn’t be more excited to return to Europe,” festival co-founders Matt Zingler & Tariq Cherif said in a statement. “We’ve been blown away by the passion of the fans at our European shows, and we know our first show in Austria is going to keep the energy going.” The lineups for the festival have gotten better and better over the years. Having said that, fans are certainly in for a treat. Not to mention, it is a three-day festival which means triple the fun for everyone involved.

Be sure to let us know if you will be going to Rolling Loud Austria, in the comments section below. Let us know which country you'd like to see them go to, next.

