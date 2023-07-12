Rolling Loud Miami is going down next weekend, and it promises to be a truly amazing show. Overall, so many big artists are going to be in attendance. For instance, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti., Lil Uzi Vert, and ASAP Rocky are tapped for the event. Moreover, a recent paid promotion on Instagram claims that Utopia will be performed for the very first time on July 22nd. This is a massive proclamation, and fans are not sure what to make of it. Either way, it is another reason to attend the festival.

In recent years, Rolling Loud has received a bit of criticism for how it had handled streaming. Although many of the sets can be viewed online, the stream isn’t always working to its best abilities. Furthermore, there are some instances where the artists refuse to be streamed. This subsequently leads to issues and a whole bunch of complaints from fans. Now, however, Rolling Loud Miami will be much easier to stream and its all thanks to a new deal with Amazon.

Rolling Loud Miami x Amazon Music

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JULY 24: Rapper Tyla Yaweh performs onstage during day three of Rolling Loud Miami 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium on July 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

From Friday, July 21st to Sunday, July 23rd, the festival will be available for streaming through Prime Video as of 4 PM EST. Additionally, you will be able to watch the show on Twitch at the Amazon Music and Rolling Loud channels. This is a huge upgrade from previous years, and overall, it is very much in the best interest of fans. This pro-consumer approach is definitely going to be appreciated. For now, however, it is still unknown if every single artist has agreed to a stream.

Hopefully, this ends up being everything fans have hoped for. The festival boasts a truly fantastic lineup, and we’re sure some amazing performances are on the horizon. Let us know if you will be going to Rolling Loud Miami, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.

