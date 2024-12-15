Lil Yachty's New Haircut Draws Mase Comparisons At Rolling Loud

2024 Rolling Loud Miami
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 13: American rapper Lil Yachty performs onstage during day 1 of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on December 13, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Lil Yachty be the man wanna see you doing good...

Lil Yachty changing up his signature hairstyle received many comparisons to the 90s Mase at this weekend's Rolling Loud festival. Along with the waves, Lil Boat performed in a similar color-coordinated outfit that the early 2000s Mase wore in his music videos. Addressing the crowd with a smile, he asked, “Y’all like my new haircut or what?” Jokes comparing the two artists flooded social media on Friday (Dec. 13). “Him and Mase, father and son in another life,” one commenter quipped.

Another joked, “We gotta ask Mase and Lil Yachty’s momma where they were both at nine months prior to Yachty’s birth.” Others chimed in with, “Hell no, he really Mase in ’97,” fueling the viral moment with memes and tagging Mase for his reaction. The inspiration behind Yachty's new look remains unknown. But the change follows the rap star receiving backlash for his musical opinions and feuding with former friend and co-host Mitch and former Concrete Boys artist Karrahbooo.

Lil Yachty's New Fade Reminds Fans Of 90s Mase

Mase still has the signature fade as he transitioned from rap star to sports broadcaster in 2024 with his new show It Is What It Is with Cam'ron, a former rival, as his co-host. In the late 90s, Mase, known for wearing bright outfits, was one of the biggest hip-hop stars, collaborating with Mariah Carey, Notorious B.I.G., DMX, Jay-Z, and Ye. Mase and Cam'ron share new freestyles occasionally on their show.

Lil Yachty performed a Concrete Boys set at Rolling Loud. While social media roasted, Yachty appeared unbothered, embracing the fun and effortlessly maintaining his role as a cultural trendsetter. Whether rocking bold hairstyles or classic cuts, the rapper’s ability to spark conversations remains as sharp as ever. 2024 was a productive year for Lil Yachty. The joint album with James Blake was a highlight for the Atlanta native.

