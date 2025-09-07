Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins Announces Alienz Alive's Newest Signee Miami's Aklesso

Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins is doubling down on legacy-building with the latest move for his faith-driven label, Alienz Alive. The Grammy-winning producer and 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee just welcomed Haitian American rapper Aklesso to the imprint, marking a major moment for both the artist and the label’s growing identity.

The signing arrives alongside Aklesso’s new single, “Prodigal!,” a raw introduction to his forthcoming album Still Lonely, the sequel to last year’s Lonely.

The track reflects the Miami native’s knack for blending honesty with urgency, drawing from his own story of struggle and renewal. Fresh off a standout feature on Lecrae’s Reconstruction album, where he appeared on the fiery cut “Too Much,” Aklesso is stepping into this next era with a sharpened focus.

“For me, growing up with bread, then being on food stamps after my dad left as a jit, and now stepping into being a father myself, this moment is bigger than music,” he said. “Signing with Darkchild and Alienz Alive is a legacy move. It’s where faith, talent, and impact meet to create something that’s going to remain for generations to come.”

Darkchihld Signs Aklesso

Jerkins, whose production credits span icons like Michael Jackson and Beyoncé, believes Aklesso represents the kind of artistry the culture needs. “Aklesso’s story, his culture, and his sound all carry a weight that this generation needs to hear,” Jerkins said. “From Miami to Haiti to the global stage, he’s not just making records, he’s making an impact. At Alienz Alive, we’re about building legacy, and Aklesso embodies that.”

Launched in 2024, Alienz Alive was built to give space to artists rooted in both faith and artistry. The label emphasizes truth-telling, resilience, and transformation, shaping music that inspires while staying grounded in lived experience.

Aklesso’s arrival strengthens that mission. With “Prodigal!” and the upcoming Still Lonely, he continues to explore themes of redemption and perseverance, drawing on his Haitian roots and Miami upbringing.