Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, the legendary producer known for hits collaboration with Michael Jackson, capitalizes on his induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame with new Apple Music-endorsed EP.

Titled Darkchild Sessions, the three-track EP arrives via Apple Music and his label, Alienz Alive, marking both a personal milestone and a forward-looking statement.

Recorded live in Nashville, the project reimagines three of Jerkins’ most iconic songs with a fresh spiritual lens. Rising hip-hop artists Jon Keith, Hulvey, and nobigdyl rework Toni Braxton’s “He Wasn’t Man Enough,” Brandy and Monica’s “The Boy Is Mine,” and Ray J’s “One Wish.”

Darkchild created a signature R&B sound in the 90s that continues to be imitated til this day. Blending gospel harmonies, layered percussion, and futuristic synths, he crafted genre-defining hits.

As the founder of Darkchild Productions, Jerkins has mentored rising talent while continuing to innovate. With decades of influence, he remains one of the most respected producers in modern popular music.

Instead of simply remixing old favorites, the trio brings emotional depth, faith-driven lyricism, and renewed urgency to these classics.

Darkchild shared interest in working with Adele at the Songwriters Hall of Fame red carpet. He said the iconic singer reminds him of the '90s legends.

Darkchild Songwriters Hall of Fame

Jon Keith delivers self-reflection in place of romantic tension. Hulvey blends gospel over seductive R&B textures. nobigdyl. reshapes heartbreak into poetic meditation.

Each performance honors the original while adding a modern spiritual edge. Jerkins, guiding the production, balances nostalgic instrumentation with clean, vibrant updates—proving his sound still defines the moment.

More than a tribute, Darkchild Sessions affirms Jerkins’ enduring vision. While many legends look backward, he’s choosing to evolve, inviting new voices to carry his sonic legacy into fresh territory.

“This is a full-circle blessing,” Jerkins shared. “These songs shaped an era. Now, this generation brings them to life with purpose.”