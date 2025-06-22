Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins Celebrates Songwriters Hall of Fame With “Darkchild Sessions”

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 27 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2025 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Rodney Jerkins speaks onstage during the 2025 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Marriott Marquis Times Square on June 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Lawrence Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)
Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins picked up Michael Jackson from his New York apartment to ride around the city to experience the love from fans.

Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, the legendary producer known for hits collaboration with Michael Jackson, capitalizes on his induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame with new Apple Music-endorsed EP. 

Titled Darkchild Sessions, the three-track EP arrives via Apple Music and his label, Alienz Alive, marking both a personal milestone and a forward-looking statement.

Recorded live in Nashville, the project reimagines three of Jerkins’ most iconic songs with a fresh spiritual lens. Rising hip-hop artists Jon Keith, Hulvey, and nobigdyl rework Toni Braxton’s “He Wasn’t Man Enough,” Brandy and Monica’s “The Boy Is Mine,” and Ray J’s “One Wish.”

Darkchild created a signature R&B sound in the 90s that continues to be imitated til this day. Blending gospel harmonies, layered percussion, and futuristic synths, he crafted genre-defining hits.

As the founder of Darkchild Productions, Jerkins has mentored rising talent while continuing to innovate. With decades of influence, he remains one of the most respected producers in modern popular music.

Instead of simply remixing old favorites, the trio brings emotional depth, faith-driven lyricism, and renewed urgency to these classics.

Darkchild shared interest in working with Adele at the Songwriters Hall of Fame red carpet. He said the iconic singer reminds him of the '90s legends.

More: Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins Celebrates 30th Anniversary In Music With Heartfelt Message

Darkchild Songwriters Hall of Fame

Jon Keith delivers self-reflection in place of romantic tension. Hulvey blends gospel over seductive R&B textures. nobigdyl. reshapes heartbreak into poetic meditation. 

Each performance honors the original while adding a modern spiritual edge. Jerkins, guiding the production, balances nostalgic instrumentation with clean, vibrant updates—proving his sound still defines the moment.

More than a tribute, Darkchild Sessions affirms Jerkins’ enduring vision. While many legends look backward, he’s choosing to evolve, inviting new voices to carry his sonic legacy into fresh territory.

“This is a full-circle blessing,” Jerkins shared. “These songs shaped an era. Now, this generation brings them to life with purpose.”

The EP is more than a celebration—it’s a blueprint for what legacy can look like when it refuses to stand still.

More: Sevyn Streeter & Justine Sky Cover "The Boy Is Mine" In Darkchild Tribute

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Los Angeles GRAMMY Nominee Celebration - LA Chapter Music Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins Celebrates 30th Anniversary In Music With Heartfelt Message 1004
Los Angeles GRAMMY Nominee Celebration - LA Chapter Music Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins' Alienz Alive & DJ Five Vemons Hosted Rolling Loud's 1st Christian Rap Set Featuring Jon Keith, GAWVI, & Alex Jean 1285
Gary Gershoff/WireImage, Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic Music Sevyn Streeter & Justine Sky Cover "The Boy Is Mine" In Darkchild Tribute 2.4K
unnamed Songs Miles Minnick & Jon Keith Makes Us Take A "Look" At The Bay Area With Spiritual Anthem 1133