Justin Bieber Breaks Silence On Rumored Relationship Issues With Wife Hailey

Justin Bieber is certainly no stranger to public scrutiny. Now, however, it looks like the "Yummy" singer is finally putting his foot down. Earlier today, he took to his Instagram Story to set the record straight amid speculation about he and his wife Hailey's marriage, as captured by Hollywood Unlocked.

"They treat me like a** out here, but I remember that I am flawed and God forgave me," he wrote. "It helps me to stop feeling better than those who are mean and hurtful because when I'm really honest, I can be mean and hurtful too."

"My instinct is to be like, 'Damn I wouldn't gossip and spread lies about someone on the internet,'" he continued. "But there's other sh*t I do I'm not proud of." Bieber went on to shut down criticism of his marriage, attributing online rumors and theories to jealousy.

"Honestly if I was u, it would be hard not to be jealous of me and Hailey going brazzzzyy," he added. "It's really up for us and that's understandable why people can't stand it."

Justin Bieber Coachella

In a follow-up post on his Instagram Story, he simply wrote "Ur bible can't save u." Obviously, Bieber is fed up with the constant scrutiny of his life and relationships, and decided it was time to break his silence. His latest posts come just a few days after he was spotting living it up at Coachella, sparking theories about his personal health and wellbeing.

Various clips from the festival made their rounds online, reviving theories that he's once again battling substance abuse issues. A rep for the Biebers shut this theory down in February of this year, saying it's "exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive."