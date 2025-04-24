Justin Bieber Breaks Silence On Rumored Relationship Issues With Wife Hailey

BY Caroline Fisher 1.5K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Justin Bieber Breaks Silence Rumors Hailey Gossip News
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Justin and Hailey Bieber's marriage has been at the center of plenty of speculation in recent weeks, along with the singer's health.

Justin Bieber is certainly no stranger to public scrutiny. Now, however, it looks like the "Yummy" singer is finally putting his foot down. Earlier today, he took to his Instagram Story to set the record straight amid speculation about he and his wife Hailey's marriage, as captured by Hollywood Unlocked.

"They treat me like a** out here, but I remember that I am flawed and God forgave me," he wrote. "It helps me to stop feeling better than those who are mean and hurtful because when I'm really honest, I can be mean and hurtful too."

"My instinct is to be like, 'Damn I wouldn't gossip and spread lies about someone on the internet,'" he continued. "But there's other sh*t I do I'm not proud of." Bieber went on to shut down criticism of his marriage, attributing online rumors and theories to jealousy.

"Honestly if I was u, it would be hard not to be jealous of me and Hailey going brazzzzyy," he added. "It's really up for us and that's understandable why people can't stand it."

Read More: Justin Bieber Has Fans Worried About His Health After Coachella Video Surfaces

Justin Bieber Coachella

In a follow-up post on his Instagram Story, he simply wrote "Ur bible can't save u." Obviously, Bieber is fed up with the constant scrutiny of his life and relationships, and decided it was time to break his silence. His latest posts come just a few days after he was spotting living it up at Coachella, sparking theories about his personal health and wellbeing.

Various clips from the festival made their rounds online, reviving theories that he's once again battling substance abuse issues. A rep for the Biebers shut this theory down in February of this year, saying it's "exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive."

As for Hailey, she shared a post in honor of Easter last weekend, which featured various photos of her and her son Jack. Justin was not featured in any of these photos, but based on his latest posts, any rumors related to that are unfounded.

Read More: Justin Bieber Dances To Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” At Coachella Amid Fan Concerns

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Sziget Festival 2022 - Day Three Music Justin Bieber Has Fans Worried About His Health After Coachella Video Surfaces 5.4K
2023 Baby2Baby Gala - Arrivals Pop Culture Hailey Bieber Poses In Lingerie, Hangs With Justine Skye For Latest IG Post 9.2K
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs Music Justin Bieber Alludes To Invasion Of Privacy In Cryptic Message Amid Concerns Of Alleged Health Issues 1.9K
Justin Bieber Kendrick Lamar Not Like Us Hip Hop News Music Justin Bieber Dances To Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” At Coachella Amid Fan Concerns 8.2K