Justin Bieber Has Fans Worried About His Health After Coachella Video Surfaces

Fans of Justin Bieber are worried about the singer after clips of him partying at Coachella surfaced online over the weekend. In one clip caught by TMZ, the pop star appears to be shirtless while smoking on something near the music festival in Indio, California. In others, he vibes to his own 2015 hit, "What Do You Mean?" as well as Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.”

"If he doesn’t receive genuine support, he’s on a path to an early death due to overdoses!" one concerned fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). one more wrote: "He’s a father now so his friends and family need to have a word and get him back on track. The hangers on will be the first to post their pictures if anything goes wrong won’t they."

Other fans have come to Bieber's defense, suggesting he's just having a good time like many of the other attendees. "I dunno who needs to read this but a lot of drugs are taken during Coachella. The whole idea of it is to show out and vibe together," one user wrote. Another added: "He is smoking a cigar (from the looks of it) and dancing some. What is the issue? Leave the man alone."

Justin Bieber Paparazzi

Elsewhere on social media, fans also took note of Justin's wife Hailey's Easter post on Instagram. She shared several pictures of herself and their son, Jack, but Justin was completely left out. He did share his own picture of Jack on Instagram as well, but Hailey wasn't in that one either.