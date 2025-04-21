Justin Bieber Has Fans Worried About His Health After Coachella Video Surfaces

Sziget Festival 2022 - Day Three
BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - AUGUST 12: Justin Bieber performs on day three of Sziget Festival 2022 on Óbudai-sziget Island on August 12, 2022 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Several clips of Justin Bieber partying are circulating on social media after the second weekend of Coachella.

Fans of Justin Bieber are worried about the singer after clips of him partying at Coachella surfaced online over the weekend. In one clip caught by TMZ, the pop star appears to be shirtless while smoking on something near the music festival in Indio, California. In others, he vibes to his own 2015 hit, "What Do You Mean?" as well as Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.”

"If he doesn’t receive genuine support, he’s on a path to an early death due to overdoses!" one concerned fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). one more wrote: "He’s a father now so his friends and family need to have a word and get him back on track. The hangers on will be the first to post their pictures if anything goes wrong won’t they."

Other fans have come to Bieber's defense, suggesting he's just having a good time like many of the other attendees. "I dunno who needs to read this but a lot of drugs are taken during Coachella. The whole idea of it is to show out and vibe together," one user wrote. Another added: "He is smoking a cigar (from the looks of it) and dancing some. What is the issue? Leave the man alone."

Justin Bieber Paparazzi

Elsewhere on social media, fans also took note of Justin's wife Hailey's Easter post on Instagram. She shared several pictures of herself and their son, Jack, but Justin was completely left out. He did share his own picture of Jack on Instagram as well, but Hailey wasn't in that one either.

Outside of his behavior at Coachella, Justin Bieber's also made headlines for his behavior with paparazzi in recent weeks. Earlier this month, he went off on photographers outside of a coffee shop in the Palm Springs area. "You don't care about people, only money, no people, you don't care about human beings," Bieber told the group in a video published by TMZ.

