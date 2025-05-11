Justin Bieber Admits He's Afraid Of Being "Exposed" In Candid Post About Mental Health

Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Pre-Season Friendly
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 27: Justin Bieber attends the Arsenal and Manchester United pre-season friendly soccer match at SoFi Stadium on July 27, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Justin Bieber fans have been expressing their concerns about the singer's antics on social media in recent weeks.

Justin Bieber shared a candid message about his mental health in a recent post on Instagram, providing rare insight for fans. He wrote about the ups and downs he's been experiencing as well as his fears about being seen as selfish. 

He began by noting that he’s just an "average flawed guy" who's "done things that have hurt others.” "LOVE DRAWS US IN, LOVE DOESN'T CONDEMN, LOVE BELIEVES THE BEST. LOVE HOPES ALL THINGS. AND ENDURES ALL THINGS. IT DOESN'T KEEP RECORD OF WRONG. LOVE HELPS U TO FORGIVE AND LOVE EVEN YOUR ENEMIES," he further wrote. From there, he admitted that he’s afraid of being "exposed" if people learn just how "selfish" he really is.

While sharing a picture of a bird, Justin Bieber further elaborated in the caption: “The truth is I wake up every morning. Some days I’m optimistic. Sometimes I wake up pessimistic. I can’t control how I’m gonna feel. I would find myself even subconsciously blaming god for the bad feeling I woke up with rather than communicate with him and ask him to help me have a change of perspective. I’ve been really asking god to help me see the best in people. Even after being used in the way I have. Once again it’s Easier to point the finger than it is to take ownership. It’s easy to say damn their greedy rather than to check the greed in our own hearts. Only god can remove the greed and selfishness from our hearts. Trying harder won’t work. Cuz I tried lol.”

Justin Bieber Bong Controversy

Fans have been expressing concern for Justin Bieber for weeks in response to his behavior on social media. In one post on Instagram, he can be seen in the background of a photo smoking out of what appears to be a bong, as caught by TMZ.

Additionally, Bieber recently got into a heated confrontation with members of the paparazzi. Ahead of Coachella, he got into a shouting match with one photographer outside of a coffee shop in the Palm Springs area as caught by TMZ. "You don't care about people, only money, no people, you don't care about human beings," he shouted at the time.

