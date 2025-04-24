Justin Bieber Says The "Bible Can't Save You" As Concerning Posts Go Viral

BY Cole Blake 2.1K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs
Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Recording artist Justin Bieber watches play during the third quarter of Super Bowl LVIII between Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Justin Bieber also discussed his wife, Hailey Bieber, as rumors have been circulating about their relationship.

Justin Bieber wrote on his Instagram Story on Thursday that "ur bible can't save you," sparking all sorts of worry from fans online. In addition to that message, he also posted multiple lengthy statements about religion as well as his wife, Hailey Bieber.

"The feeling of guilt can be relieved," he wrote in one post on Instagram caught by Cosmopolitan. "How? Not by going to church or reading your bible. But just receive that god forgives. The MESSAGE is FORGIVENESS. JESUS FORGIVES WHO THE CULTURE NEVER FORGIVES."

He continued, possibly referencing the recent media coverage of him: "They treat me like ass out here, but if I remember that I am flawed too and god forgave me, it helps me to stop feeling better than those people who are mean and hurtful. Because when I'm really honest I can be mean and hurtful too. My instinct is to be like damn I wouldn't gossip and spread lies about someone on the internet but there's other shit I do I'm not proud of that god is gracious with. Hurt people hurt people."

From there, he brought up Hailey Bieber. "And honestly if I was you it would be hard not to be jealous if I saw me and Hailey going so brazzzzyy," he wrote. "It's really up for us and that's understandable why people can’t stand it. I don't blame em."

Read More: Justin Bieber Has Fans Worried About His Health After Coachella Video Surfaces

Justin Bieber's Coachella Appearance

The dramatic posts come after Justin Bieber sparked concern from fans with his appearance at Coachella, earlier this month. During the music festival, several fans recorded him smoking and dancing to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us."

Bieber also got into an argument with paparazzi outside of a coffee shop in the Palm Springs area. "You don't care about people, only money, no people, you don't care about human beings," Bieber he told the photographers in a clip of the interaction obtained by TMZ.

Read More: Kanye West Bizarrely Alleges That Justin Bieber & Harry Styles Slept With Taylor Swift

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Justin Bieber Breaks Silence Rumors Hailey Gossip News Gossip Justin Bieber Breaks Silence On Rumored Relationship Issues With Wife Hailey 1.5K
Sziget Festival 2022 - Day Three Music Justin Bieber Has Fans Worried About His Health After Coachella Video Surfaces 5.4K
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Relationships Hailey Bieber Shoots Down Pregnancy Rumors 464
Justin Bieber Kendrick Lamar Not Like Us Hip Hop News Music Justin Bieber Dances To Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” At Coachella Amid Fan Concerns 8.2K