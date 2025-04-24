Justin Bieber Says The "Bible Can't Save You" As Concerning Posts Go Viral

Justin Bieber wrote on his Instagram Story on Thursday that "ur bible can't save you," sparking all sorts of worry from fans online. In addition to that message, he also posted multiple lengthy statements about religion as well as his wife, Hailey Bieber.

"The feeling of guilt can be relieved," he wrote in one post on Instagram caught by Cosmopolitan. "How? Not by going to church or reading your bible. But just receive that god forgives. The MESSAGE is FORGIVENESS. JESUS FORGIVES WHO THE CULTURE NEVER FORGIVES."

He continued, possibly referencing the recent media coverage of him: "They treat me like ass out here, but if I remember that I am flawed too and god forgave me, it helps me to stop feeling better than those people who are mean and hurtful. Because when I'm really honest I can be mean and hurtful too. My instinct is to be like damn I wouldn't gossip and spread lies about someone on the internet but there's other shit I do I'm not proud of that god is gracious with. Hurt people hurt people."

From there, he brought up Hailey Bieber. "And honestly if I was you it would be hard not to be jealous if I saw me and Hailey going so brazzzzyy," he wrote. "It's really up for us and that's understandable why people can’t stand it. I don't blame em."

Read More: Justin Bieber Has Fans Worried About His Health After Coachella Video Surfaces

Justin Bieber's Coachella Appearance

The dramatic posts come after Justin Bieber sparked concern from fans with his appearance at Coachella, earlier this month. During the music festival, several fans recorded him smoking and dancing to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us."