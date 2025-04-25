Justin Bieber Has No Plans To Leave Los Angeles Despite Continued Pleas

BY Devin Morton 1342 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs
Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Recording artist Justin Bieber watches play during the third quarter of Super Bowl LVIII between Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Justin Bieber once again takes aim at Los Angeles paparazzi, maintaining that he does not intend to leave the city despite pleas from fans and family.

Fans have been concerned about Justin Bieber's well-being for the last few days after a video of him attending the second weekend of Coachella surfaced on Monday morning (April 21). In the video, Bieber is shirtless and looking considerably thinner than usual. He's smoking something while rapping along to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" and vibing to his own music. Since then, Bieber has made a series of concerning posts. Many of them pertained to religion and forgiveness, vaguely referencing his relationship with the media and the coverage he receives.

Fans and family have asked Justin Bieber to leave Los Angeles, the place he's called home for much of the last fifteen years. This comes after a tirade against paparazzi earlier in the month at Coachella for photographing him without his consent. He told them that they "did not care about human beings" and only cared about "money, money, money, money, money," per Page Six. He responded to those pleas in a new Instagram story. "U think I'm gonna get bullied to leave where my influence is most needed?" Bieber asked. "How can we make a change if we run away from the darkness?"

Read More: Kanye West Banned Ten Minutes Into Twitch Stream After Performing Nazi Salute

Justin Bieber Instagram Updates

Of course, Justin Bieber was one of the most famous child stars in the history of popular music. The Canadian singer made his debut in 2009, at the age of 15. Now 31, he is still one of the most scrutinized entertainers in the world, especially since he has a wife and child. Bieber's Instagram story seems to be calling for an end to the harassment, both of him and of other celebrities. It seems that he believes he can be part of being the change he wants to see when it comes to handling paparazzi.

Justin Bieber's mental health has been in question for months. As fans may know, Bieber has a lengthy history with Diddy. Diddy was there at the beginning of Bieber's rise to fame, and Bieber previously called the now-disgraced mogul a "brother." The list of allegations against Diddy have reportedly been difficult for Bieber to reconcile. Between that and constant media coverage of his adult life, it is not hard to see why Bieber would be so against paparazzi. Hopefully, Bieber has a strong support system and people with his best interests in mind.

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is an intern at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024. He has a passion for all things hip-hop, as well as a knowledge of sports (especially basketball), pop culture, and current events.
Recommended Content
Sziget Festival 2022 - Day Three Music Justin Bieber Has Fans Worried About His Health After Coachella Video Surfaces 6.0K
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs Music Justin Bieber Says The "Bible Can't Save You" As Concerning Posts Go Viral 3.0K
Jason Merritt/TERM / Staff / Getty Images Gram Justin Bieber Is Fed Up With People Stalking His Home 6.8K
News Blackbear Gets Tinashe For Their New Banger "Up In This" 8.8K