Justin Bieber Has No Plans To Leave Los Angeles Despite Continued Pleas

Fans have been concerned about Justin Bieber's well-being for the last few days after a video of him attending the second weekend of Coachella surfaced on Monday morning (April 21). In the video, Bieber is shirtless and looking considerably thinner than usual. He's smoking something while rapping along to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" and vibing to his own music. Since then, Bieber has made a series of concerning posts. Many of them pertained to religion and forgiveness, vaguely referencing his relationship with the media and the coverage he receives.

Fans and family have asked Justin Bieber to leave Los Angeles, the place he's called home for much of the last fifteen years. This comes after a tirade against paparazzi earlier in the month at Coachella for photographing him without his consent. He told them that they "did not care about human beings" and only cared about "money, money, money, money, money," per Page Six. He responded to those pleas in a new Instagram story. "U think I'm gonna get bullied to leave where my influence is most needed?" Bieber asked. "How can we make a change if we run away from the darkness?"

Of course, Justin Bieber was one of the most famous child stars in the history of popular music. The Canadian singer made his debut in 2009, at the age of 15. Now 31, he is still one of the most scrutinized entertainers in the world, especially since he has a wife and child. Bieber's Instagram story seems to be calling for an end to the harassment, both of him and of other celebrities. It seems that he believes he can be part of being the change he wants to see when it comes to handling paparazzi.