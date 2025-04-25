Kanye West Banned Ten Minutes Into Twitch Stream After Performing Nazi Salute

Kanye West recently hopped on Twitch to rant about everything from his relationship with Kim Kardashian to the issues he has with his peers. Unfortunately for the Chicago rapper, however, the stream didn't last long. Within ten minutes, he was banned from the platform altogether, likely for using antisemitic language and performing a Nazi salute.

Ironically enough, he had just spoken about how many "passes" Elon Musk has given him, as seen in a clip shared by @Liutauras_ on X. This has allowed him to speak his mind despite how offensive many of his tweets have been.

Ye did manage to speak on various topics before getting the boot. For example, he made some interesting claims about Playboi Carti, who he's taken several shots at online in recent months. He alleged that the Opium founder came to the hotel he was staying at, the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, with a gun in tow.

Kanye West Boosie Badazz Beef

"I got to tell you another thing that Carti said to me on the phone, n***a," he began. "This n***a told me he was at the Chateau [Marmont hotel] with a gun, n***a. What that mean, n***a? And the n***a say he don't be on the Internet. It's like, if you don't be on the Internet, what are we talking about, then? I ain't say nothing, then."

During the brief stream, Ye also went after Boosie Badazz, who he's been at odds with for years. "I know that n***a smell poor and I’ve never met him," he said of the Louisiana performer. "That n***a is poor, what the f**k I’m talking about, smell? That's what he there to do. They took a piece of s**t and made him talk s**t. He talking himself."