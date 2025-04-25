Kanye West Banned Ten Minutes Into Twitch Stream After Performing Nazi Salute

BY Caroline Fisher 3.1K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kanye West Banned Twitch Hip Hop News
February 20, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West performs during the half time show at the 2011 NBA All Star game at Staples Center. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Shortly before he was banned from Twitch, Kanye West bragged about how many "passes" Elon Musk has given him.

Kanye West recently hopped on Twitch to rant about everything from his relationship with Kim Kardashian to the issues he has with his peers. Unfortunately for the Chicago rapper, however, the stream didn't last long. Within ten minutes, he was banned from the platform altogether, likely for using antisemitic language and performing a Nazi salute.

Ironically enough, he had just spoken about how many "passes" Elon Musk has given him, as seen in a clip shared by @Liutauras_ on X. This has allowed him to speak his mind despite how offensive many of his tweets have been.

Ye did manage to speak on various topics before getting the boot. For example, he made some interesting claims about Playboi Carti, who he's taken several shots at online in recent months. He alleged that the Opium founder came to the hotel he was staying at, the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, with a gun in tow.

Read More: Kanye West Shockingly Hops On A Call With Top5 After Flipping The Script On Drake

Kanye West Boosie Badazz Beef

"I got to tell you another thing that Carti said to me on the phone, n***a," he began. "This n***a told me he was at the Chateau [Marmont hotel] with a gun, n***a. What that mean, n***a? And the n***a say he don't be on the Internet. It's like, if you don't be on the Internet, what are we talking about, then? I ain't say nothing, then."

During the brief stream, Ye also went after Boosie Badazz, who he's been at odds with for years. "I know that n***a smell poor and I’ve never met him," he said of the Louisiana performer. "That n***a is poor, what the f**k I’m talking about, smell? That's what he there to do. They took a piece of s**t and made him talk s**t. He talking himself."

Boosie didn't waste any time, immediately firing back with a lengthy tweet featuring several disrespectful references to Ye's recent revelation that he had sexual relations with his cousin as a child. He also shared a graphic fake edit of the artist performing oral sex on a man, labeling him a "professional d**k sucker."

Read More: Boosie Badazz Pops Off On Kanye West After Ye Claims Boosie "Smells Poor"

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.4K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 1.6K
Boosie Badazz Kanye West Disses Cousin Hip Hop News Music Boosie Badazz Pops Off On Kanye West After Ye Claims Boosie "Smells Poor" 1.9K
Kanye West Playboi Carti Hotel Gun Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Accuses Playboi Carti Of Pulling Up To Ye's Hotel With A Gun 1288