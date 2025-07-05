Justin Bieber has spent a lot of his career collaborating with rappers of all decades. He's worked with Ludacris, Busta Rhymes, Travis Scott, Big Sean, Nicki Minaj, the list goes on. But he may have another one coming at some point with one of his newest best pals, Sexyy Red.

The pop star posted a few studio flicks to his Instagram, which has been quite volatile as of late. But he's focused and back at work as evidenced by these posts. The first of them was shared five hours at the time of writing and the caption is a shushing face emoji.

Bieber showed him and his engineers behind the boards goofing off but also getting down to business. Interestingly, Rich The Kid got in the comments with an alarm clock emoji.

Then, the second shows more of the same but with him and his friends taking time away from to work to chat. This time, Daniel Caesar dropped a reply. "NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST ME," he said. There's a theme not only in the images, but also with who's liking them.

That would be one Sexyy Red who is shown in the third post from this recent studio session.

Justin Bieber Mental Health

Only a relieved face emoji accompanies this image, but Sexyy left a cute message in the comments this time. "My friend till da end [folded hands emoji drop of blood emoji]." It's clear these two have a lot of respect for one another with Bieber recently proving this to be the case previously.

When the St. Louis femcee was calling out Ray J for his bizarre comments, JB was quick to help her out. "This rubs me real wrong," he said on an IG Story while also adding, "Sorry @sexyyred u the goat."

Hopefully, this flick results in an actual collaboration as nothing has been confirmed yet. It's been three years since Biebs has been in the spotlight musically speaking. The last record he put out was a single titled "Beautiful Love (Free Fire)" in 2022.

It's been even longer since his last album. That would be 2021's Justice.