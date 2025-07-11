Justin Bieber Enlists Gunna, Lil B, Druski, & More On "Swag" Album

Justin Bieber has been going through it as of late, but today, he is here with a new album called "Swag," which came as a surprise.

Whether or not the album lives up to Bieber's standards, will be something the fans have to decide for themselves. For now, we are unsure if any of these songs will become mega hits. However, if one thing is for sure, it is that this is a project that will get people talking. Bieber knows how to push buttons, and the release of this album is an example of that.

We say this because on Thursday, Bieber revealed that he would be dropping a new album called SWAG. This was a huge surprise to everyone as there was no real indication that he would be dropping. Well, today, the album arrived and there are 21 songs to be found here.

Justin Bieber is one of the biggest pop stars in the world. Even when he takes a few years off albums, he always finds away to stay relevant. Overall, his social media behavior as of late has left some fans concerned. However, some now think that it was some sort of rollout.

