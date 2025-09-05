Justin Bieber Has The Swagger Down Pack In Massive "SWAG II"

Justin Bieber has doubled down on his 2025 comeback with SWAG II, his eighth studio album and a direct continuation of July’s SWAG. The chart-topping singer surprised fans with the sequel, announced on Thursday (September 4).

The album sprawls across 23 tracks, a testament to Bieber’s relentless output this year. He pulls in a diverse cast of collaborators, including Tems, Lil B, Bakar, Hurricane Chris, and Eddie Benjamin, each adding their own textures to his evolving sound. Where SWAG leaned heavily into raw confession, SWAG II digs deeper into personal territory—mental health battles, fatherhood, and the turbulence of fame.

Songs like “Mother in You,” “LOVE SONG,” and “BETTER MAN” highlight Bieber’s reflective streak, while “Don’t Wanna,” featuring Bakar, unpacks the complexities of romantic strain with an intimacy that feels autobiographical. Another standout, “SPEED DEMON,” addresses the pressures of celebrity life with urgency, channeling both exhaustion and resilience.

The rollout itself underscored Bieber’s personal transformation. Alongside the traditional marketing push, he included tender snapshots of his wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, and their toddler son, Jack. The imagery framed the record not just as a pop release but as a document of a new chapter in his life.

Since Justice in 2021, Bieber’s trajectory has been uneven, but SWAG and now SWAG II suggest a shift toward stability and artistic clarity. His willingness to embrace vulnerability—paired with a knack for crafting sleek, accessible pop—has reinvigorated his place in the cultural conversation.

More than a sequel, SWAG II feels like a statement of endurance. Bieber isn’t simply reclaiming relevance; he’s reframing what it means to be a global pop star in real time.

SWAG II - Justin Bieber

Official Tracklist

1. Speed Demon

2. Better Man

3. Love Song

4. I Do

5. I Think You’re Special

6. Mother In You

7. Witchya

8. Eye Candy

9. Don’t Wanna

10.Bad Honey

11. Need It

12. Oh Man

13. Poppin’ My S***

14. All The Way

15. Petting Zoo

16. Moving Fast

17. Safe Space

18. Lyin’

19. Dotted Line

20. OpenUp Your Heart

21. When It’s Over

22. Everything Hallelujah

23. Story of God

