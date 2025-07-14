Sexyy Red has come to the defense of Justin Bieber and shut down rumors about the two being anything more than friends. The singer posted a video of himself dancing with Sexyy in the studio on Instagram, over the weekend. “@sexyyred 𝒍𝒐𝒗𝒆 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒇𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅. 𝒇𝒂𝒅𝒆𝒅 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒗𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒐 𝒅𝒐𝒏𝒕 𝒋𝒖𝒅𝒈𝒆," he wrote in the caption.

Fans flooded the comments with criticism over the post. "You’re a dad, you’re a husband. It’s not clocking to me," one user wrote. Another added: "At this point, I feel bad for Hailey [Bieber]." As the hate continued to pour in, Sexyy clapped back with a message of her won. “I see two friends of the opposite sexx having fun making music about their significant others I don’t see anything wrong. ITS SEXYY," she wrote, while adding in another comment, "Love ya Bizzle!!"

The video comes after Bieber dropped his new album, Swag, by surprise on Friday. Sexyy makes an appearance on the project for the track, "Sweet Spot."

Justin Bieber "Swag" Album

Justin Bieber released Swag on Friday by complete surprise to his fans. The project features collaborations with Gunna, Dijon, Lil B, Sexyy Red, Cash Cobain, Eddie Benjamin, and Marvin Winans. Additionally, Druski appears in multiple skits across the tracklist.