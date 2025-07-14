Sexyy Red has come to the defense of Justin Bieber and shut down rumors about the two being anything more than friends. The singer posted a video of himself dancing with Sexyy in the studio on Instagram, over the weekend. “@sexyyred 𝒍𝒐𝒗𝒆 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒇𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅. 𝒇𝒂𝒅𝒆𝒅 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒗𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒐 𝒅𝒐𝒏𝒕 𝒋𝒖𝒅𝒈𝒆," he wrote in the caption.
Fans flooded the comments with criticism over the post. "You’re a dad, you’re a husband. It’s not clocking to me," one user wrote. Another added: "At this point, I feel bad for Hailey [Bieber]." As the hate continued to pour in, Sexyy clapped back with a message of her won. “I see two friends of the opposite sexx having fun making music about their significant others I don’t see anything wrong. ITS SEXYY," she wrote, while adding in another comment, "Love ya Bizzle!!"
The video comes after Bieber dropped his new album, Swag, by surprise on Friday. Sexyy makes an appearance on the project for the track, "Sweet Spot."
Justin Bieber "Swag" Album
Justin Bieber released Swag on Friday by complete surprise to his fans. The project features collaborations with Gunna, Dijon, Lil B, Sexyy Red, Cash Cobain, Eddie Benjamin, and Marvin Winans. Additionally, Druski appears in multiple skits across the tracklist.
The album marks Bieber's first release since breaking away from Scooter Braun, with whom he settled a multi-million dollar financial dispute, earlier this month. A source for Rolling Stone told the outlet that the move allowed for him to have more "creative freedom" with the project than ever before. “Having full creative freedom, sadly, is something new for him as an artist. Not having to stress about creating the perfect single, or perfect album allowed for him to create the best body of music he’s ever made," they said. They added the the deal allows Bieber to retain 100 percent of his masters beginning with Swag.