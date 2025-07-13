Justin Bieber Reposts And Deletes Instagram Story Trashing Clipse's New Album

On Friday, July 11, Justin Bieber surprised released his new album, SWAG. The same day, Clipse dropped their long-awaited comeback album, Let God Sort Em Out. There is not much overlap between the two listener bases, but clearly, that does not mean there's no overlap at all.
Comedian/DJ/occasional talk show host Kerwin Frost took to his Instagram Story to hype up Bieber's latest effort. “Justice is served,” wrote Frost in an Instagram Story. "[@lilbieber] emptied the clip." He then slammed the new Clipse album.
“This is the only album that matters right now,” Frost continued, in all caps. “This album is way better than the Clipse. Clipse is for bitter grown men who collect Kaws dolls and shop at Kith and Union.” Bieber reposted the story. When Frost caught wind of the repost, he responded with the caption "birds of a feather crash out together."
Justin Bieber has since deleted the repost, but it lives on thanks to NFR Podcast and others catching it in a screenshot.
Justin Bieber SWAG
It is interesting to note that Clipse were originally set to drop their comeback album through Def Jam, before a dispute about censorship pertaining to Kendrick Lamar's verse on "Chains & Whips" led to the duo parting ways with the label. Justin Bieber is comfortably the most popular artist on the roster, and has been since he signed with them in 2015.
Fans were quick to crack jokes about the situation. "This isn’t gonna end well for Justin…n***a better hurry up and blame AI while he still can lol," wrote one user. "Justin Bieber randomly inserting himself in the beef," wrote another, accompanied by a gif of Bieber's now-infamous "it's not clocking to you" video.