Justin Bieber Reposts And Deletes Instagram Story Trashing Clipse's New Album

Justin Bieber reposted (and swiftly deleted) an Instagram Story from a friend dissing Clipse and their fanbase.

Fans were quick to crack jokes about the situation. "This isn’t gonna end well for Justin…n***a better hurry up and blame AI while he still can lol," wrote one user. "Justin Bieber randomly inserting himself in the beef," wrote another, accompanied by a gif of Bieber's now-infamous "it's not clocking to you" video.

It is interesting to note that Clipse were originally set to drop their comeback album through Def Jam, before a dispute about censorship pertaining to Kendrick Lamar 's verse on "Chains & Whips" led to the duo parting ways with the label. Justin Bieber is comfortably the most popular artist on the roster, and has been since he signed with them in 2015.

“This is the only album that matters right now,” Frost continued, in all caps. “This album is way better than the Clipse. Clipse is for bitter grown men who collect Kaws dolls and shop at Kith and Union.” Bieber reposted the story. When Frost caught wind of the repost, he responded with the caption "birds of a feather crash out together."

On Friday, July 11, Justin Bieber surprised released his new album, SWAG. The same day, Clipse dropped their long-awaited comeback album, Let God Sort Em Out. There is not much overlap between the two listener bases, but clearly, that does not mean there's no overlap at all.

About The Author

Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.