Justin Bieber stepped back into the public eye over the weekend, hosting a private listening event in Los Angeles for his new album Swag.

Held Friday night (July 25) at the Bird Streets Club, the celebration drew a mix of celebrity guests and longtime collaborators. The event is a personal and professional milestone for the pop star.

Released July 11, Swag debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart and landed in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200—making it Bieber’s seventh album to achieve that feat. The listening party served not just to highlight the album’s success, but also to address months of tabloid speculation surrounding Bieber’s marriage.

Throughout the evening, Bieber appeared close to wife Hailey Bieber, brushing aside recent rumors of separation. Justin released a song dedicated to his wife on the album in “Go Baby."

On the song, Bieber raps, “That’s my baby, she’s iconic, iPhone case, lip gloss on it... she keeps ‘em talkin’, it’s comedy, just block it.”

The first line alludes to Hailey’s Rhode beauty line, known for its lip gloss phone accessories. The second appears to reference recent controversies involving Hailey. The couple have been seen separated in various locations leading up to the album's release. The discussion included internet speculation about her relationship with Bieber and past tensions involving Selena Gomez.

Justin Bieber SWAG Party

Guests captured on video included John Mayer, iShowSpeed, The Kid Laroi, Eddie Benjamin, Gunna and Lil B. Bieber posted clips of himself singing along to tracks “All I Can Take” and “Butterflies,” surrounded by friends and collaborators.