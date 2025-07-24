Travis Scott and Justin Bieber haven't officially linked up on wax since 2020's "Second Emotion," but it's clear they still appreciate each other's work and artistic respect. Their new albums' debuts (Scott's was with the JACKBOYS) recently went head to head in the same week, but it's all love.

Via Twitter, the Cactus Jack boss took a second to shout out the new Bieber track "YUKON," one of the highlights off his new album. "For the record bro slid," he tweeted along with a screenshot of him listening to the cut.

Furthermore, this followed JACKBOYS 2 outselling SWAG in its first week. The former sold 232K according to Billboard, and the latter sold 163K. Although sales battles can sometimes come about in negative contexts, there's no such animosity here. Just two superstars dropping albums on the same week – and as a surprise, in SWAG's case.

However, if you do want an example of a more contentious sales battle, Travis Scott has something to say. Due to his emerging feud with Pusha T, a lot of people made comparisons to the new Clipse album, Let God Sort Em Out. It also came out the same week as SWAG and JACKBOYS 2, and it debuted with 118K units in its first week.

Travis Scott Spotify Streams

For those unaware, Pusha T dissed the Houston rapper on "So Be It," one of LGSEO's singles. From there, Scott seemed to clap back on the JACKBOYS 2 opener "CHAMPAIN & VACAY," and the Virginia duo spoke on their conflict in many interviews rolling their LP out.

But no matter what sales battles he's locked in, Travis Scott continues to boast a massive profile. He recently became the second most streamed rapper of all time on Spotify, second only to his "SICKO MODE" collaborator Drake.