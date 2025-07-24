Travis Scott Shows Love To Justin Bieber's "SWAG" After Sales Showdown

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 141 Views
Travis Scott Justin Bieber SWAG Sales Hip Hop News
Feb 22, 2025; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA;Rap artist Travis Scott signs autographs during the fifth inning between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In contrast to La Flame and the new Clipse album, Travis Scott and Justin Bieber's chart debuts did not have any contextual beef behind them.

Travis Scott and Justin Bieber haven't officially linked up on wax since 2020's "Second Emotion," but it's clear they still appreciate each other's work and artistic respect. Their new albums' debuts (Scott's was with the JACKBOYS) recently went head to head in the same week, but it's all love.

Via Twitter, the Cactus Jack boss took a second to shout out the new Bieber track "YUKON," one of the highlights off his new album. "For the record bro slid," he tweeted along with a screenshot of him listening to the cut.

Furthermore, this followed JACKBOYS 2 outselling SWAG in its first week. The former sold 232K according to Billboard, and the latter sold 163K. Although sales battles can sometimes come about in negative contexts, there's no such animosity here. Just two superstars dropping albums on the same week – and as a surprise, in SWAG's case.

However, if you do want an example of a more contentious sales battle, Travis Scott has something to say. Due to his emerging feud with Pusha T, a lot of people made comparisons to the new Clipse album, Let God Sort Em Out. It also came out the same week as SWAG and JACKBOYS 2, and it debuted with 118K units in its first week.

Travis Scott Spotify Streams

For those unaware, Pusha T dissed the Houston rapper on "So Be It," one of LGSEO's singles. From there, Scott seemed to clap back on the JACKBOYS 2 opener "CHAMPAIN & VACAY," and the Virginia duo spoke on their conflict in many interviews rolling their LP out.

But no matter what sales battles he's locked in, Travis Scott continues to boast a massive profile. He recently became the second most streamed rapper of all time on Spotify, second only to his "SICKO MODE" collaborator Drake.

As for Justin Bieber, hardcore fans and skeptics alike seemed to express pleasant surprise with his new album SWAG. La Flame is clearly a fan as well, and we wonder whether or not they will collaborate again in the future. If only more artists could celebrate all of their success and acclaim rather than bicker over who should get the most love.

