Dec 3, 2016; Newark, NJ, USA; Travis Scott performs at Hot 97's Hot For The Holidays concert at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Saidy Lopez/The Photo Access/ZUMA Wire via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Drake still holds the top spot, but it seems like "JACKBOYS 2" gave Travis Scott the edge over Eminem for the silver medal on the platform.

Travis Scott may have some issues when it comes to competition with older MCs, but when it comes to comparisons between him and Eminem, there's one area that La Flame can finally claim as his own. The Houston superstar recently surpassed the Detroit legend as the rapper with the second most streams of all time on Spotify.

As we caught on Twitter, Scott now has over 58 billion streams across all credits on the digital streaming platform, which is staggeringly impressive. For those curious, the rapper with the most Spotify streams of all time is, to no one's surprise, Drake. He became the first artist, not just rapper, to surpass 110 billion streams on the digital streaming platform this past March.

Of course, there is one big factor that could've pushed Travis Scott over the edge above Eminem here, although it's likely that he was going to catch up to Slim Shady at some point. We're talking about the new JACKBOYS compilation from Cactus Jack Records, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 232K units sold despite a shortened tracking week.

Travis Scott JACKBOYS 2

JACKBOYS 2 did not have the best reception of any Travis Scott album, but fans still took away their highlights and walked away looking forward to what's next. Nevertheless, the album performed very well commercially, and we'll see how its legacy continues to shift in 2025's hip-hop landscape.

As for Eminem, he's a grandfather now: Spotify streams and records are probably not at the forefront of his mind right now. He recently provided another killer collaboration with JID for the Dreamville spitter's album "preluxe." So Marshall Mathers continues to spit; it's just not as often as some fans would like. Still, if a new album from him hits it big with audiences, he might just take this silver medal back from Travis Scott one day.

Commercial conversations don't matter much in the grand scheme of hip-hop, but it's always interesting to see which superstars dominate where. One person's sales numbers are another person's discography, and hardcore lyricists don't care about either. So everyone's got their standards.

