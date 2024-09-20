Travis Scott Enters "Big Three" Of The Most Streamed Rappers On Spotify Of All Time

Beyond hip-hop, Travis Scott is making a wild push within the top ten most streamed artists of all time on Spotify, any genre.

Travis Scott continues to be one of the biggest rappers on the planet, and his reach and success is starting to reach all-time legend status commercially. Moreover, per streaming metrics confirmed by Kworb, he surpassed Kanye West to become the third-most streamed rapper of all time on Spotify (if we're not counting Bad Bunny...) and the ninth-most streamed artist from any genre on the platform. For those curious, Ye is at number ten on the all-time list with 48 billion streams and La Flame has 49 billion. Eminem lands at number seven on the all-time list with 51 billion total streams as the second-most streamed rapper on the platform.

To no one's surprise, Drake is Spotify's most streamed artist of all time at press time, and his 103 billion streams suggest that he will stay there for a long time. Back to Travis Scott, though: this huge streaming push probably saw a lot of assistance from his re-release of DAYS BEFORE RODEO, which landed on Spotify for the first time in history ten years after its initial release. The project was very successful, and actually might still have a shot at a No. 1 placement on the Billboard 200 thanks to a new sales surge.

Travis Scott Is Among The Top 3 Most Streamed Rappers Ever On Spotify

That whole chart debacle with Sabrina Carpenter's Short N' Sweet might be the stuff of legend one day thanks to how juicy and contentious the tea was. Nevertheless, all success is relative, which means that Travis Scott should still be feeling amazing these days about his artistry and career. His South American tour as of late has been a hit as well, expanding his global reach more than it already had. For this and many other reasons, the Houston superstar will probably continue to dominate the numbers game and bring his fans some compelling work.

After all, Travis Scott has teased that he's already cooking stuff up, and he's teased that it won't be long before he's back with another project, album, single... Who knows? Either way, it's exciting to see, especially considering how long fans had to wait for UTOPIA to finally manifest. Maybe its follow-up will be what turns him into the second-most streamed rapper of all time on Spotify...