Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Travis Scott “Pale Vanilla” Reportedly Cancelled

Unfortunate news for sneaker fans who were looking forward to this one.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Travis Scott “Pale Vanilla” release has been officially canceled and will not be released to the public. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers are equipped with a black rubber sole paired with a sail white midsole. Following the same theme, cream leather forms the base of the uppers, while pale vanilla leather overlays finish off the design. Additionally, a black leather Nike Swoosh and branding can be found on the tongue. Lastly, it’s likely that some Travis Scott branding would have appeared on the heels. Overall, it's definitely sad news that this pair isn't dropping. Snekarehdas were definitely looking forward to this collaboration, and this colorway specifically.

The cancellation of this collaboration has disappointed many sneaker enthusiasts who were eagerly awaiting the release. Jordan Brand's legacy and Travis Scott's influence had fans excited for what was a huge addition to the sneaker world. While the "Pale Vanilla" Air Jordan 1 Low OG will no longer be hitting the shelves. The anticipation surrounding this canceled release highlights the enduring popularity of both Travis Scott and the Air Jordan 1 Low OG.

