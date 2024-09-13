Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Travis Scott “Pale Vanilla” Reportedly Cancelled

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG collaboration with Travis Scott, which was set to introduce the "Pale Vanilla" colorway, has reportedly been canceled. This release would have brought a fresh twist to streetwear style, with Travis Scott's unique vision elevating the iconic silhouette. The "Pale Vanilla" colorway, with its clean and versatile design, would have offered a striking yet understated look. Featuring premium materials and the timeless Air Jordan 1 Low OG silhouette, this collaboration would have blended classic elements with contemporary streetwear flair.
The cancellation of this collaboration has disappointed many sneaker enthusiasts who were eagerly awaiting the release. Jordan Brand's legacy and Travis Scott's influence had fans excited for what was a huge addition to the sneaker world. While the "Pale Vanilla" Air Jordan 1 Low OG will no longer be hitting the shelves. The anticipation surrounding this canceled release highlights the enduring popularity of both Travis Scott and the Air Jordan 1 Low OG.
“Pale Vanilla” Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Travis Scott
The sneakers are equipped with a black rubber sole paired with a sail white midsole. Following the same theme, cream leather forms the base of the uppers, while pale vanilla leather overlays finish off the design. Additionally, a black leather Nike Swoosh and branding can be found on the tongue. Lastly, it’s likely that some Travis Scott branding would have appeared on the heels. Overall, it's definitely sad news that this pair isn't dropping. Snekarehdas were definitely looking forward to this collaboration, and this colorway specifically.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Travis Scott "Pale Vanilla" release has been officially canceled and will not be released to the public.
